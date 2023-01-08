Bismarck (N.D.) Rotary

Boys

Top five team scores: Watertown 244.5, Aberdeen Central 167.5, Bismarck Century 167.5, Bismarck High 163, New Salem-Almont 146. Others: 7th, Sidney, 127; 25th, Glasgow, 35.

Sidney and Glasgow individual placers

106: 5th, Gordan Knapp, Sidney.

132: 2nd, Reece Graves, Sidney.

138: 4th, Owen Lonski, Sidney.

145: 1st, Zander Dean, Sidney; 8th, William Kirkland, Glasgow.

152: 7th, Ty Schepens, Sidney.

160: 8th, Kaden Wise, Sidney.

Girls

Top five team scores: Bismarck High 273, Bismarck Legacy 231, Minot 225, Fargo 147.5, West Fargo United 141. Others: 17th, Glasgow, 56; 22, Sidney, 32.

Sidney and Glasgow individual placers

130: 1st, Amaiya Kirn, Sidney.

145: 2nd, Madison Lamb, Glasgow.

155: 1st, Riley Clampitt, Glasgow.

Pacific Northwest Classic

At Spokane Valley, Wash.

Top five team scores: Kalispell Flathead 294, Mead 225.5, Mt. Spokane 204, University 143, Hanford 142. Others: 6th, Kalispell Glacier 140.

Flathead and Glacier individual placers

113: 3rd, Diesel Thompson, Flathead; 4th, Garrett Bosch, Glacier.

120: 2nd, Joshua Melton, Glacier; 4th, William Barnes, Flathead.

126: 2nd, Aiden Downing, Flathead.

132: 1st, Teegan Vasquez, Glacier; 4th, Gannon Wisher, Flathead.

138: 5th, Dane Lake, Flathead.

145: 2nd, Logan Stansberry, Flathead.

152: 2nd, Cade Troupe, Flathead; 4th, Kaleb Shine, Glacier.

160: 1st, Gabe Lake, Flathead.

170: 1st, Anders Thompson, Flathead; 2nd, Gunnar Thompson, Flathead. ****NOTE: The championship match at 170 was a forfeit because Anders and Gunnar are twin brothers and didn't want to wrestle each other. 

182: 1st, Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead; 4th, Xander Winter, Flathead.

195: 1st, Sawyer Troupe, Flathead.

285: 6th, Colton Vergeront, Glacier.

