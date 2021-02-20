Laurel 31, Huntley Project 30
103: Teagan Anderson (HPW) over Dylan Wombolt (LAUR) (Dec 7-2) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (Fall 4:16) 120: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Cooper Lane (HPW) (Dec 6-0) 126: Johnathan Herr (LAUR) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Dec 10-7) 132: Ashton Christman (HPW) over Kade Wersland (LAUR) (Dec 2-0) 138: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) (Fall 5:18) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Hayden Anderson (HPW) (Fall 1:42) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Garrett Sholley (HPW) (MD 15-4) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Wylee Lindeen (HPW) (Fall 5:59) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over William Loveridge (HPW) (SV-1 2-0) 182: Hunter Dare (HPW) over (LAUR) (For.) 205: Stran Selman (HPW) over Connor Ulschak (LAUR) (Fall 2:55) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Cade McAllister (LAUR) (Fall 2:06)
Laurel 57, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 11
103: Dylan Wombolt (LAUR) over Seth Kornick (COAB) (Fall 0:30) 113: Peyton Waldo (LAUR) over Wyatt Hood (COAB) (Fall 5:18) 120: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Zach Gee (COAB) (Fall 0:58) 126: Johnathan Herr (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 132: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 138: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Weston Timberman (COAB) (Dec 5-4) 145: Brady Ellison (COAB) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (TF 16-0 4:35) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Trey Johannes (COAB) (Fall 2:51) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 170: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Colby Coleman (COAB) (Fall 2:51) 182: Double Forfeit 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over Robbie Vergara (COAB) (Fall 1:02) 285: Kalob Archibeque (COAB) over Cade McAllister (LAUR) (Fall 0:52)
