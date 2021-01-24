Billings Central 42, Lockwood 21
103- Josh Prindle LW dec Ruben Baisch BC 11-4; 113- Beau Contreaz LW pinned Tyrus Hall BC 1:22; 120- Cody Hofer BC dec Ira Lonigan LW 10-5; 126- Bella Hernandez LW won by forfeit; 132- Devon O'Neill BC pinned Jeff Kordonowa LW 1:01; 138- Jakob Kominsky BC won by forfeit; 145- Connor Coate BC won by forfeit; 152- Aiden Aldrich BC won by forfeit; 160- double forfeit; 170- Aaron Foster BC pinned Holter Reisinger LW 1:09; 182- Cody Todd BC dec Hesston Hinebauch LW 2-1; 205- Nathan Arthur LW pinned Gunnar BurK BC 2:23; 285- Gunnar Ward BC won By forfeit
Billings Central 66, East Helena 6
103- Ruben Baisch BC won by forfeit; 113- Tyrus Hall BC pinned Shelby Davis EH 3:14; 120- Cody Hofer BC pinned Sunny Silverthorne EH :19; 126- Braden Salneson EH won by forfeit; 132- Devon O'Neill BC won by forfeit; 138- Jakob Kominsky BC pinned Ramey Olsen EH 3:47; 145- Connor Coate BC pinned Colter Deyoung EH 5:06; 152- Aiden Aldrich BC pinned Gage Lamen EH 2:42; 160- Aaron Foster BC pinned Damon Hardesty EH :39; 170- double forfeit; 182- Cody Todd BC pinned Carlos Estrada EH :55; 205- Gunnar Burk BC won by forfeit; 285- Gunnar Ward BC won by forfeit.
