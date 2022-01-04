High school

Boys

Billings West 42, Billings Skyview 19

145: Dylan Emborg (BSKYH) over Kade Vatnsdal (BWH) (Dec 5-0) 152: Kale Konecny (BWH) over (BSKYH) (For.) 160: Drake Rhodes (BWH) over (BSKYH) (For.) 170: Paolo Salminen (BSKYH) over Cooper Freitag (BWH) (Fall 1:56) 182: Solomon Stortz (BWH) over Nathan Kojetin (BSKYH) (Dec 4-1) 205: Reece Higgins (BWH) over Kassidee Savaria (BSKYH) (Fall 3:55) 285: Dilen Barrington Miller (BSKYH), p. Brock Goff, :46; 103: Zach Morse (BWH) p. Bret Rosager, 1:14; 113: Keyan Hernandez (BWH) over Cole Schaub (BSKYH) (Fall 1:17) 120: Jase Van Pelt (BWH) over Devin Grossman (BSKYH) (Dec 11-4) 126: Colby Reichenbach (BWH) over Jacob Wagner (BSKYH) (Dec 7-0) 132: Hunter Ketchem (BSKYH) over Dash Nugent (BWH) (MD 13-4) 138: Jesse Aarness (BWH) over Talen Barrington Miller (BSKYH) (Dec 3-0)

Laurel 66, Columbus-Absarokee 12

103: Elijah Nose (LAUR) over Seth Kornick (COAB) (Fall 1:28) 113: Owen Tillman (LAUR) over Gene Torres (COAB) (Fall 1:24) 120: Robert Naylor (COAB) over (LAUR) (For.) 126: Noah Michaelson (LAUR) over Wyatt Hood (COAB) (Fall 5:43) 132: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Cooper Cook (COAB) (Fall 3:58) 138: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Teegan McDonald (COAB) (Fall 5:09) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Degen Nelson (COAB) (Fall 1:16) 152: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Brady Ellison (COAB) (Fall 4:35) 160: Max Brown (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 182: Cole Younger (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Codell McNiven (LAUR) over Kix Telford (COAB) (Fall 2:37) 285: Ethan Short (COAB) over Brody Vandyke (LAUR) (Fall 0:39)

Laurel 38, Livingston 31

103: Elijah Nose (LAUR) over (LIV) (For.) 113: Owen Tillman (LAUR) over (LIV) (For.) 126: Colter Fleming (LIV) over Noah Michaelson (LAUR) (Dec 7-2) 132: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Gage McGillvray (LIV) (Fall 2:58) 138: Trae DeSaveur (LIV) over Kade Wersland (LAUR) (Fall 1:46) 145: Danyk Jacobsen (LIV) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (MD 12-3) 152: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Taw Seeman (LIV) (Fall 0:56) 160: Max Brown (LAUR) over Charlie Seeman (LIV) (Fall 0:30) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Tucker Shepardson (LIV) (TF 21-5 4:41) 182: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Cade Gubler (LIV) (Dec 5-4) 205: Zane Cox (LIV) over Codell McNiven (LAUR) (Fall 5:46) 285: Lyom Bullard (LIV) over Brody Vandyke (LAUR) (Fall 2:23) 

Girls

West at Skyview, no team score

120: Leah Smith, Sky, p. Madison Shenefelt, :17; ;126: Bella Hernandez, W, m.d. Tierra Hoffert, 12-3; 132: Brooklyn Stensland, West, p. Alison Liwosz, 5:08; 285: Kassidee Savaria, Sky, p. Marika Bonner, 1:15.

