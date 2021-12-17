CMR Holiday Classic
at Great Falls
Team scores: Billings West 148.5, Billings Senior 130.5, Great Falls 118.5, Miles City 92, Cut Bank 90, Havre 90, Helena Capital 89, Belgrade 88.5, Bozeman 85, Great Falls CMR 78, Glasgow 77, Columbia Falls 75, Billings Skyview 74.5, Jefferson 74, Kalispell Glacier 71.5, Laurel 71.5, Ronan 69, Three Forks 61, Dillon 60.5, Bozeman Gallatin 56, Whitehall 52, Missoula Big Sky 50, Simms 50, Anaconda 49, Lewistown 49, Thompson Falls 49, Butte 46, Browning 43, Townsend 42, Missoula Sentinel 42, Colstrip 41, Choteau 40.5, Fairfield 40, Livingston-Big Timber 40, Poplar 38, Missoula Hellgate 36, Hamilton 35, Conrad 33, Chinook 32, Cascade 31, Circle 31, Malta 27.5, Whitefish 23, Shelby 22, Valier 21, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 15, Harlem 14, Helena 12, Forsyth 11, Wolf Point 10, East Helena 7, Butte Central 4.
