Laurel 65 Billings Central 0

103: Elijah Nose (LAUR) over (BICE) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Peyton Waldo (LAUR) over (BICE) (For.) 126: Noah Michaelson (LAUR) over Jakob Kominsky (BICE) (Fall 3:26) 132: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Jackson Wichman (BICE) (TF 16-0 2:41) 138: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Cody Hofer (BICE) (Fall 2:49) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Jeremy Varilek (BICE) (Fall 1:55) 152: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Devon O`Neill (BICE) (Dec 6-4) 160: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Daniel Mattingly (BICE) (Fall 0:35) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Sam Cooper (BICE) (Fall 1:11) 182: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Cody Todd (BICE) (Dec 3-0) 205: Codell McNiven (LAUR) over Jace Schaible (BICE) (Fall 1:56) 285: Tye Brown (LAUR) over Graidy Ward (BICE) (Fall 1:52).

Laurel 44, Miles City 22

103: Elijah Nose (LAUR) over Caleb Smith (CCMC) (Fall 0:56) 113: Robin Leidholt (CCMC) over (LAUR) (For.) 120: Isaac Beardsley (CCMC) over Peyton Waldo (LAUR) (MD 10-1) 126: Payton Gaskins (CCMC) over Noah Michaelson (LAUR) (Dec 5-4) 132: Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) over Jacob Shurtliff (CCMC) (Fall 1:26) 138: Kade Wersland (LAUR) over Tucker Ellison (CCMC) (Dec 12-5) 145: Aden Winder (LAUR) over Deegan Tvedt (CCMC) (Fall 3:14) 152: Owen Younger (LAUR) over Manny Goche (CCMC) (TF 20-4 4:28) 160: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Dayne Langston (CCMC) (Fall 0:36) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Easton DeJong (CCMC) (Fall 5:09) 182: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Mick Friend (CCMC) (Fall 1:36) 205: Alex Donnelly (CCMC) over Codell McNiven (LAUR) (Dec 4-0) 285: Gabe Walker (CCMC) over Tye Brown (LAUR) (Fall 1:55).

