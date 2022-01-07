Tom LeProwse 

Bozeman Invitational

Friday

BOYS

Team scores: Billings West 111, Billings Senior 110, Great Falls 107.5, Butte 92.5, Cody (Wyo.) 81, Helena Capital 81, Billings Skyview 77, Worland (Wyo.) 75, Huntley Project 74, Laurel 68, Belgrade 67.5, Powell (Wyo.) 62, Livingston-Big Timber 58, Great Falls CMR 55.5, Three Forks 48, Hardin 47, Dillon 42, Whitehall 39, Bozeman 37, Billings Central 35, Bozeman Gallatin 34, Anaconda 30, Shepherd 21.5, Helena 20, Colstrip 16, Forsyth 11, Manhattan 9, Lockwood 5, White Sulphur Springs 5, Butte Central 1.

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings Senior 68, Billings Skyview 50, Butte 43, Belgrade 34, Billings West 20, Anaconda 14, Dillon 14, Bozeman Gallatin 14, Great Falls 12, Livingston-Big Timber 10, Huntley Project 7, Helena Capital 2, Lockwood 2, Bozeman 1, Colstrip 1, Manhattan 1, Powell (Wyo.) 1.

