Wrestling
at Laurel
Powell, Wyo., 48, Laurel 21
103: Colt Nicholson, P, md. Noah Michaelson, 12-3. 113: Logan Werner, P, md. Ivan Lee, 12-3. 120: Emma Karhu, P, md. Johnathan Herr, 8-0. 126: Aden Winder, L, p. Caleb Cruz, 4:00. 132: Michael Maddox, P, p. Dillon Ray, 3:26. 138: Corey Linebaugh, P, won by forfeit. 145: Riley Bennett, P, p. Dillon Burkey, :48. 152: Seth Horton, P, p. Tyler Emineth, 4:36. 160: Camden Johnson, L, p. Carter Gines, :49. 170: Bo Dearcorn, P, p. Cole Younger, 1:40. 182: Cameron Younger, L, d. Matthew Seckman, 8-6. 205: Carson Olsen, P, p. Connor Ulschak, 3:45. 285: Gabriel Hernandez, L, p. Dallas Oliver, :46.
Laurel 55, Cody, Wyo., 20
103: Noah Michaelson, L, won by forfeit. 113: Ivan Lee, L, t.f. Kale Michelson, 16-1. 120: Jonathan Herr, L, p. Matt Stroble, 5:27. 126: Aden Winder, L, won by forfeit. 132: Gavin Vance, C, d. Dillon Ray, 8-4. 138: Keagan Campbell, L, d. Zain Fitzgerald, 10-5. 145: Brady Deming, C, p. Dillon Burkey, 1:15. 152: Tyler Emineth, L, t.f. Jackson Wood, 16-0. 160: Camden Johnson, L, p. Drew Trotter, 2:00. 170: Nathan Lewis, L, p. Kade Fitzgerald, 1:59. 170: Grayson Beaudrie, C, t.f. Cole Younger, L, 18-2. 182: Cameron Younger, L, p. Charlie Beaudrie, 3:06. 205: Connor Ulschack, L, p. Jonny Williams, 1:35. 285: Jeff Williams, C, p. Gabriel Hernandez, 3:20.
