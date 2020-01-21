Billings Senior 40, Billings Skyview 25
145: Cameron Savaria, Skyview, d. Alex Charette, 7-1; 152: Paolo Salminen, Skyview, p. Isaiah Murch, 3:11; 160: Luke Brewer, Senior, p. Keevyn Alexander, 2:52; 170: Thomas Klepps, Senior, m.d. Dillen Barrington-Miller, 20-6; 182: Peyton Morton, Senior, won by forfeit; 205: Brenner Bushfield, Skyview, p. Sylas Dillon, :57; 285: Merrick Fair, Senior, won by forfeit; 103: Hunter Ketchem, Sky, m.d. Holden Howe, 10-2; 113: Jalen Vladic, Senior, won by forfeit; 120: Talen Barrington-Miller, Skyview, d. Daveigh Hernandez, 12-7; 126: Dylan Emborg, Skyview, d. Jayden Ramirez, 5-3; 132: Matthew DeWitt, Senior, p. Caleb Partridge, 5:02; 138: Idren Peak, Senior, p. Jaron Roberts, 5:37.
