High school
Boys
Billings West 59, Billings Skyview 10
103: Zach Morse (BW) p. Kyson Baker 1:37; 113: Keyan Hernandez (BW) p. Cole Schaub 1:08; 120: Jase Van Pelt (BW) d. Devin Grossman 12-1; 126: Colby Reichenbach (BW) p. Jacob Wagner 3:50; 132: Dash Nugent (BW) p. Ryan Melber 1:15; 138: Jesse Aarness (BW) d. Talen Barrington-Miller 91; 145: Kae Vatnsdal (BW) d. Isaiah Mercado 10-3; 152: Kale Konency (BW) won by forfeit; 160: Drake Rhodes (BW) won by forfeit; 170: Paolo Salminen (BS) d. Cooper Freitag 12-3; 182: Chris Garcia (BW) p. Nathan Kojetin 5:46; 205: Reece Higgins (BW) p. Kassidee Savaria 0:53; 285: Dilen Barrington-Miller (BS) p. Brock Goff 1:22.
Laurel 42, Miles City 21
103: Elijah Nose (LAUR) over Caleb Smith (CCMC) (Fall 3:05) 120: Isaac Beardsley (CCMC) over Owen Tillman (LAUR) (Fall 0:21) 126: Noah Michaelson (LAUR) over Jacob Shurtliff (CCMC) (Fall 4:35) 132: Tucker Ellison (CCMC) over Ashton Ulschak (LAUR) (Fall 3:10) 138: Currey Brown (CCMC) over Logan Knaub (LAUR) (MD 15-3) 145: Tyler Hutton (LAUR) over Morgan Buckingham (CCMC) (Fall 4:54) 152: Jace Buchanan (LAUR) over Jay Pluhar (CCMC) (Fall 3:07) 160: Beau Mares (LAUR) over Ryan Paxson (CCMC) (Fall 0:16) 170: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over Easton DeJong (CCMC) (Dec 6-3) 182: Cole Younger (LAUR) over Jaiden Gibson (CCMC) (Dec 8-1) 205: Whitney Holds the Enemy Jr. (LAUR) over (CCMC) (For.) 285: Gabe Walker (CCMC) over Brody Vandyke (LAUR) (TF 17-2 3:25).
