62nd Annual Cowboy Invitational

at Miles City

First-day team scores: Billings Skyview 107, Miles City 103.5, Billings Senior 97, Billings West 96, Glasgow 86.5, Huntley Project 86, Moorcroft 84, Hettinger-Scranton 70, Glendive 58.5, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 58, Cody 54, Laurel 54, Livingston 52, Hardin 51.5, Worland 50, Colstrip 46, Circle 44, Bowman 38, Shepherd 37, Baker 33, Billings Central 31, Harding County 25, Broadus 12, Forsyth 11, Lemmon 10, Lockwood 7, Alexander 0, Red Lodge 0.

