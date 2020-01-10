62nd Annual Cowboy Invitational
at Miles City
First-day team scores: Billings Skyview 107, Miles City 103.5, Billings Senior 97, Billings West 96, Glasgow 86.5, Huntley Project 86, Moorcroft 84, Hettinger-Scranton 70, Glendive 58.5, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 58, Cody 54, Laurel 54, Livingston 52, Hardin 51.5, Worland 50, Colstrip 46, Circle 44, Bowman 38, Shepherd 37, Baker 33, Billings Central 31, Harding County 25, Broadus 12, Forsyth 11, Lemmon 10, Lockwood 7, Alexander 0, Red Lodge 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.