Billings Senior 39, Billings West 20

182: Peyton Morton, Senior, p. Eli Madland, 2:47; 205: Hunter Morse, West, p. Sylas Dillon, :54; 285: Zac Malcolm, West, d. LeVarion Morin, 1-0; 103: Jase Van Pelt, West, d. Holden Howe, 5-3; 113: Jaylen Vladic, Senior, d. Wyatt Van Pelt, 4-3; 120: Jesse Aarness, West, t.f. Reeve Rambin, 15-0; 126: Drake Rhodes, West, d. Matthew Dewitt, 8-2; 132: Jayden Ramirez, Senior, m.d. Logan Scott, 17-8; 138: Idren Peak, Senior, p. Gavin Stodtmeister, 3:18; 145: Alex Charette, Senior, d. Jake Jaeger, 6-3; 152: Isaiah Murch, Senior, won by forfeit; 160: Luke Brewer, Senior, t.f. Logan Gallagher, 18-3; 170: Thomas Klepps, Senior, p. Solomon Hernandez, 2:37.

Tags

Load comments