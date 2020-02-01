Battle on the Big Horn

at Hardin

Team scores: Laurel 236.5, Huntley Project 220.5, Lewistown 169.5, Miles City 163.5, Hardin 163.5, Glendive 150, Colstrip 128.5, Tongue River, Wyo., 65, Columbus-Absarokee 53, Red Lodge 49, Livingston 48, Lockwood 43, Forsyth 30, Broadus 19.

Individual order of finish

103: Noah Michaelson, Laurel; Brayden Linville, Livingston; Sheldon Rod, Glendive; Hayley Burns, Colstrip; Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Jacob Shurtliff, Miles City; Haiden Oakland, Miles City.

103A: Damen McCord, Lewistown; Aidan Collingwood, Tongue River; Caton Buckner, Hardin; Zach Gee, Columbus-Absarokee; Caleb Smith, Miles city; Keegan Small, Colstrip.

113: Parker Craig, Huntley Project; Brendan Pinter, Laurel; Robbie Burns,Colstrip; Colter Fleming, Livingston; Payton Gaskins, Miles City; Trent Petersen, Red Lodge; Jessica Gubler, Livingston.

113A: Austin Berry, Glendive; Kaden Harris, Laurel; Morgan Buckingham, Miles City; Della Sibbett, Red Lodge; Keith Pretty Weasel, Hardin; Matthew Whalen, Colstrip; Maya Bergdoll, Livingston.

120: Johnathan Herr, Laurel; Jeff Kordonowy, Lockwood; Cody Fry, Lewistown; Orin Muri, Miles City; Colby Cantu, Huntley Project; Tristan Jarvis, Glendive.

120A: Kason Olson, Lewistown; Ivan lee, Laurel; Tucker Ellison, Miles City; Ty Borge, Colstrip; Riley Devries, Red Lodge.

126: Cody Harrington, Glendive; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Devon Isaacson, Laurel; Carmine Terraciano, Red Lodge;Zaden Heck, Colstrip; Max Brown, Laurel; Kaleb Scanlan, Miles City.

126A: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee; Ashton Christman, Huntley Project; Garrett Buckalew, Colstrip; Jake Murnion, Miles City; Aden Winder, Laurel; Payton Bastrom, Tongie River.

132: Bryce Hirsch, Miles City; Colton Picco, Lewistown; Thomas Medicine Horse, Hardin; Garrett Meier, Columbus-Absarokee; Dillon Ray, Laurel; Mitchel Hawkes, Livingston.

138: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Kayden Howe, Hardin; Collin Eisele, Tongue River; Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; AJ Moline, Tongue River.

138A: Damian Leidholt, Miles City; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project; Zach Cox, Colstrip; Jackson Baker, Hardin; Brent Kelly, Columbus-Absarokee; Zach Cook, Tongue River.

145: Dawson Buckalew, Colstrip; Keagan Thompson, Laurel; Alex Nelson, Huntley Project; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Mason Whitmer, Glendive; Dawson Thornberg, Forsyth; Coby Warren, Columbus-Absarokee.

145A: Jace Guptill, Hardin; Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Justin Skartved, Glendive; Hayden Von Olnhausen, Huntley Project; James McKenzie, Tongue River; Joseph Giddis, Miles city; Dillon Burkey, Laurel; Skyler Frank, Red Lodge.

152: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Tyler Emineth, Laurel; Dalton Tvedt, Miles City; Kyle Breen, Tongue River; Tommy Reske, Glendive.

152A: Davis Kreuzer, Red Lodge; Luke Donally, Huntley Project; Tommy Baker, Miles City; Jayden Tillman, Hardin; Ian Willoughby, Colstrip.

160: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Brenan Hager, Miles City; Paden Vanattan, Forsyth; Adam Stainbrook, Tongue River.

160A: Jacoby Mattern, Glendive; Chavis Norton, Huntley Project; Nathan Lewis, Laurel; Wyatt Barnes, Tongue River; Keyon Braided-Hair-Fisher, Hardin; Gage Summers, Columbus-Absarokee; Lyom Bullard, Livingston; Catherine Wilson, Red Lodge.

170: Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Conner Schwend, Hardin; William Loveridge, Huntley Project; Nate Meavoy, Miles City; Cole Younger, Laurel; Luke Singer, Tongue River; Jackson Miller, Miles City; Treyton Koch, Red Lodge.

182: Cameron Younger, Laurel; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Donald Maurer, Laurel; Jaiden Gibson, Miles City; Michael Marley, Glendive.

182A: Jezrael Cummins, Hardin; John Davis, Livingston; Kyle Minow, Broadus; Holter Reisinger, Lockwood.

205: Connor Ulschak, Laurel; Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Dante Pallone, Hardin; Codell McNiven, Laurel; Josiah Middlerider, Broadus; Malcolm Mann, Red Lodge; Chase Hould, Huntley Project; Brody Landrum, Miles City.

285: Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Gabe Walker, Miles City; Dylan Morris, Lewistown; Kirby Basta, Glendive; Gabriel Hernandez, Laurel; Caleb Cloud, Tongue River.

285A: Austin Therriault, Lockwood; Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project; Eddie Jones, Columbus-Absarokee; Marshall Baker, Red Lodge. 

Malta Invitational

Team scores: Glasgow 200.5, Cut Bank 164, Havre 147.5, Great Falls Central 122, Billings Central 89.5, Shepherd 81, Malta 77.5, Great Falls CMR 71, Valier 38, Chinook 31, Circle 30, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 20, Harlem 10, Choteau 3.

Individual order of finish

103: Joey Bender, Hav; LeeAnn Hoch, Shep; Jake Kuka, Gla; Dalton Ecklund, CMR.

113: Krayle Stormer, Cir; Mick Chagnon, Hav; Cameron Mikesell, Mal; Devon O’Neill, BC.

120: Kierrin Rooney, CB; Tristan Sydenstricker, CB; Alex Derbyshire, BC; Jose Moran, Shep.

126: Riley Pleninger, Hav; Brodie Ober, GFC; Caleb Simpson, CB; Jack Cornwell, Gla.

132: Colten Fast, Gla; Cameron Pleninger, Hav; Mason Donaldson, Gla; Drake Berreth, Chi.

138: John Cremer, Gla; Ty Curry, Val; Matthew Larson, CB; Joe Ramos, Val.

145: Nathan Popichak, GFC; Noah Marcotte, CMR; Camryn Mears, Mal; Raice Strand, CB.

152: Connor Harris, Hav; Kaden Zimmerman, Gla; Brendan Hensley, GFC; Dawson Tuttle, GFC.

160: Callan Mears, Mal; Aaron Foster, BC; Payton Gonser, GFC; Colt French, Mal.

170: Nate Gorham, She; Orion Thivierge, Hav; Austin Vanek, CB; JT Hauer, Chi.

182: Dylan Nieskens, Gla; Lane Breuer, GFC.

205: Cooper Larson, Gla; Gage Schmitt, She; Jeremy Gallagher, CB; Dre Oshio, Mal.

285: Mayson Phipps, Gla; Reubin Swenson, CJI; Bo Hakert, BC; Daven Hickman, CMR.

