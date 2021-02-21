Glasgow 57, Fairfield 16
103 - Damon Adkins (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 113 - Jake Kuka (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 120 - Max Giles (Fairfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 126 - Miguel Ramos (Fairfield) over Dawson Boland (Glasgow) Fall 1:12; 132 - Sean Ward (Fairfield) over Alex Ost (Glasgow) Maj 14-5; 138 - Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) over McCoy Banner (Fairfield) Fall 0:54; 145 - Devon Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Beau Peace (Fairfield) Fall 1:24; 152 - Colten Fast (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 160 - Damien Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Miguel Perez (Fairfield) Fall 3:26; 170 - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) over Cael Giles (Fairfield) Dec 7-2; 182 - Cooper Larson (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 205 - Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) over Kolter Bouma (Fairfield) Fall 1:26; HWT - Mayson Phipps (Glasgow) over Iscca Lauver (Fairfield) Fall 0:49
Glasgow 42, Lewistown 36
103 - Damon Adkins (Glasgow) over Jake Simac (Lewistown) Fall 5:52; 113 - Damen McCord (Lewistown) over Jake Kuka (Glasgow) Fall 0:40; 120 - Wyatt Mager (Lewistown) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 126 - Kason Olson (Lewistown) over Dawson Boland (Glasgow) Fall 1:59; 132 - Colton Picco (Lewistown) over Alex Ost (Glasgow) Fall 1:44; 138 - Cooper Birdwell (Lewistown) over Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) Fall 3:39; 145 - Devon Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Cael Nearhoof (Lewistown) Fall 0:50; 152 - Colten Fast (Glasgow) over Ashton Grover (Lewistown) Fall 3:19; 160 - Damien Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Jett Boyce (Lewistown) Fall 3:26; 170 - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) over Keaton Potter (Lewistown) Fall 4:45; 182 - Landon Farrar (Lewistown) over Cooper Larson (Glasgow) Fall 2:21; 205 - Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) over Christian Wolfe (Lewistown) Fall 1:03; HWT - Mayson Phipps (Glasgow) over Dylan Morris (Lewistown) Fall 2:24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.