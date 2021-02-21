Glasgow 57, Fairfield 16

103 - Damon Adkins (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 113 - Jake Kuka (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 120 - Max Giles (Fairfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 126 - Miguel Ramos (Fairfield) over Dawson Boland (Glasgow) Fall 1:12; 132 - Sean Ward (Fairfield) over Alex Ost (Glasgow) Maj 14-5; 138 - Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) over McCoy Banner (Fairfield) Fall 0:54; 145 - Devon Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Beau Peace (Fairfield) Fall 1:24; 152 - Colten Fast (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 160 - Damien Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Miguel Perez (Fairfield) Fall 3:26; 170 - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) over Cael Giles (Fairfield) Dec 7-2; 182 - Cooper Larson (Glasgow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 205 - Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) over Kolter Bouma (Fairfield) Fall 1:26; HWT - Mayson Phipps (Glasgow) over Iscca Lauver (Fairfield) Fall 0:49

Glasgow 42, Lewistown 36

103 - Damon Adkins (Glasgow) over Jake Simac (Lewistown) Fall 5:52; 113 - Damen McCord (Lewistown) over Jake Kuka (Glasgow) Fall 0:40; 120 - Wyatt Mager (Lewistown) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf; 126 - Kason Olson (Lewistown) over Dawson Boland (Glasgow) Fall 1:59; 132 - Colton Picco (Lewistown) over Alex Ost (Glasgow) Fall 1:44; 138 - Cooper Birdwell (Lewistown) over Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) Fall 3:39; 145 - Devon Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Cael Nearhoof (Lewistown) Fall 0:50; 152 - Colten Fast (Glasgow) over Ashton Grover (Lewistown) Fall 3:19; 160 - Damien Nesbitt (Glasgow) over Jett Boyce (Lewistown) Fall 3:26; 170 - Kyler Hallock (Glasgow) over Keaton Potter (Lewistown) Fall 4:45; 182 - Landon Farrar (Lewistown) over Cooper Larson (Glasgow) Fall 2:21; 205 - Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) over Christian Wolfe (Lewistown) Fall 1:03; HWT - Mayson Phipps (Glasgow) over Dylan Morris (Lewistown) Fall 2:24.

Tags

Load comments