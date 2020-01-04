Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational
at Bozeman
Team scores: Great Falls 199, Billings Senior 175.5. Rapid City Stevens 173, Bozeman 160.5, Billings Skyview 145.5, Powell 143, Missoula Big Sky 138, Butte 137.5, Helena Capital 133.5, Billings West 125, Sheridan 97, Glasgow 94, Huntley Project 84, Colstrip 73, Circle 69, Great Falls CMR 64.5, Livingston 64, Belgrade 62.5, Laurel 52.5, Whitehall 52, Missoula Sentinel 46, Dillon 44, Missoula Hellgate 35, White Sulphur Springs 26, Hardin 22, Forsyth 21, Helena 19, Anaconda 14, Poplar 14, Three Forks 13, Cody 12.
103: Hunter Ketchem, Billings Skyview; Jack Schoenhard, Rapid City; Jase Van Pelt, West; Colt Nicholson, Powell; Holden Howe, Senior; Daylan Forshee, Senior; Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Kolten Powers, Sheridan.
113: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Krayle Stormer, Circle; Wyatt Van Pelt, West; Christian Sherman, Butte; Jalen Vladic, Senior; Austin Phattaviong, Great Falls; Nate Preston, Great Falls CMR; Maddox Ruffatto, West.
120: Colton Martello, Great Falls CMR; Keagan Gransbery, Butte; Easton Shupe, Great Falls; Tugg Taylor, Circle; Jeron Martz, Rapid City; Talen Barrington, Skyview; Israel Moreno, Big Sky; Kip Pumnea, Butte.
126: Drake Rhodes, West; Jayden Ramirez, Senior; Darien Malone, Rapid City; Bryson Danzinger, Sentinel; Taylor Wiers, Bozeman; Isaac Ayers, Big Sky; Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Novik Thomas, Sentinel.
132: Carson DesRosier, Capital; Matthew Dewitt, Senior; Avery Allen, Bozeman; Colten Fast, Glasgow; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Archer Throckmorton, Great Falls.
138: Leif Schroeder, Bozeman; Idren Peak, Senior; Reese Osborne, Sheridan; Felix Petersen, Bozeman; Declan Malone, Rapid City; Gentry Lamb, Skyview; Corey Linebaugh, Powell; Cade Gubler, Livingston.
145: Brock Rodrigues, Bozeman; Cameron Savaria, Skyview; Cache Hilliard, Great Falls; Cole Becker, Circle; Trevin Welzien, Big Sky; Wyatt Schneider, Capital; Justin Kovalicky, Sentinel; Tyler Voorhees, Rapid City.
152: Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky; Seth Horton, Powell; Adin Gibson, Livingston; Donovan Mahoney, Great Falls; Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Isaiah Murch, Senior.
160: Cooper Vorhees, Rapid City; Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Dougie Swanson, Big Sky; Thomas Klepps, Senior; Coy Cohenour, Bozeman; Brock Steel, Sheridan; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Brendan Lockart, Great Falls.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Bo Dearcorn, Powell; Bridger Hall, Big Sky; Caleb Brink, Rapid City; Conner Schwend, Hardin; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Gaten Wassberg, Whitehall; Quintin Greer, Great Falls.
182: Noah Kovick, Capital; Kameron Moreno, Butte; Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; Liam Swanson, Great Falls; Jett Rebish, Big Sky; Peyton Morton, Senior; Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Matthew Seckman, Powell.
205: Elijah Davis, Great Falls; Brenner Bushfield, Skyview; Zane McCormick, Capital; Kobe Moreno, Butte; Carson Olsen, Powell; Hunter Morse, West; Cooper Larson, Glasgow; Ryan Brink, Rapid City.
285: Trey Yates, Colstrip; Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Tom Walkup, Bozeman; Zac Malcolm, West; Dakota Friesen, Hellgate; Tommy Leonard, Big Sky.
Columbus Invitational
Individual order of finish
103: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Leeann Hoch, Shepherd; Wes Murch, Senior JV; Dakota Meyer, Skyview JV.
113 A: Langdon Smith, Shepherd; Brendan Pinter, Laurel JV; Lily Grismer, Cascade; Jackson Wichman, Billings Central.
113 B: Cooper lane, Huntley Project; Devon O'Niell, Billings Central; Wyatt Hood, Columbus; Trent Peterson, Red Lodge.
120: Weston Timberman, Columbus; Graidon Herbel, Hardin; Jeff Kordonowy, Lockwood; Riley Devries, Red Lodge.
126A: Cooper Cook, Columbus; Porter Blanchard, Manhattan; Dalton Duncan, Hardin; Max Brown, Laurel JV.
126B: Nathaniel Hoff, Billings West JV; Aden Winder, Laurel JV; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Devun Brown, Bikllings Senior JV.
132: Brady Ellison, Columbus; Alex Ard, Billings Senior JV; Thomas Medicine Horse, Hardin; Connor Coate, Billings Central.
138 A: Forrest Fairbanks, Manhattan; Peyton Baum,gartner, Columbus; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project; Dylan Ahlgren, Billings West JV.
138 B: Kayden Howe, Hardin; Lars Madson, Great Falls Central; Abrahm Barrett, Billings West JV; Cadence Babin, Bellings Senior JV.
145 A: Alex Nelson, Huntley Project; Brent Kelly, Columbus; Connor Sawyer, Cascade; Aiden Aldrich, Billings Central.
145 B: Coltin Siphakis, Manhattan; Damian Lave, Billings Senior JV; Casey LaMont, Billings Senior JV; Hayden Anderson, Billings Senior JV.
152 A: Coltin Bernhart, Billings Senior JV; Michael Ruzick, Billings West JV; Isaac Richardson, Manhattan; Colby Coleman, Columbus.
152 B: Cody Todd, Billings Central; Adrian Arbagast, Billings Skyview JV; Adrian Najar, Billings West JV; Jayden Tillman, Hardin.
160 A: Hunter Dare, Huntley Project; Nathan Kojettin, Billings Skyview JV; Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan; Gable Davis, Red Lodge.
160 B: Garrit Weeda, Manhattan; Chris Garcia, Billings West JV; Levi Beeler, Shepherd; Nathan Lewis, Laurel JV.
170: Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Trystan Wasburn, Billings West; Caden Crowell, Cascade; Kale Arthun, Manhattan.
182: Dominic Fitch, Columbus; Donald Maurer, Laurel JV; Lane McCally, Shepherd; Armand Fair; Billings Senior JV.
205 A: Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Jaydn Hoff, Billings West JV, Connor Ulschak, Laurel JV; Casey Watkins, Billings West JV.
205 B: Hunter Wanous, Billings West JV; Malcolm Mann, Red Lodge; Codell McNivien, Laurel JV; Preston Nitschke-Love, Great Falls Central.
285 A: Carter Beer, Columbus; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Noah Campbell, Billings Senior JV; Mehki Sullivan, Billings Skyview.
285 B: Tyler Blaquiere, Billings West JV; Jeriah Hetmer, Billings West JV; Austin Therriault, Lockwood; Johnny Catt, Billings Senior JV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.