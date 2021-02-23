Billings West 54, Billings Skyview 12
103- Tristan Blomquist (West) won by forfeit; 113- Chance Bray (West) won by forfeit; 120- Brandon Azure (Sky) p. Maddox Ruffatto 3:47; 126- Mason Sjostrom (West) d. Robby Gress 6-1; 132- Dash Nugent (West) p. Isaia Mercado 4:59; 138- Bo Sheldon (West) p. Gavin O’Conner 1:49; 145- Colton Salminen (Sky) p. Copper Tocco 3:44; 152- Chaim Hernandez (West) p. Seth Meyer 1:30; 160- Adrian Najar (West) p. Skylar Healy 1:25; 170- double forfeit; 182- Jake Jaeger (West) d. Adrian Arbogast 7-3; 205- Eli Madland (West) won by forfeit; 285- Juan Velazquez (West) won by forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.