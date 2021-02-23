Billings West 54, Billings Skyview 12

103- Tristan Blomquist (West) won by forfeit; 113- Chance Bray (West) won by forfeit; 120- Brandon Azure (Sky) p. Maddox Ruffatto 3:47; 126- Mason Sjostrom (West) d. Robby Gress 6-1; 132- Dash Nugent (West) p. Isaia Mercado 4:59; 138- Bo Sheldon (West) p. Gavin O’Conner 1:49; 145- Colton Salminen (Sky) p. Copper Tocco 3:44; 152- Chaim Hernandez (West) p. Seth Meyer 1:30; 160- Adrian Najar (West) p. Skylar Healy 1:25; 170- double forfeit; 182- Jake Jaeger (West) d. Adrian Arbogast 7-3; 205- Eli Madland (West) won by forfeit; 285- Juan Velazquez (West) won by forfeit

