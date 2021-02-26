Eastern A

At Sidney

Team scores: Sidney 151, Laurel 111, Miles City 110, Lewistown 110, Livingston-Big Timber 62, Glendive 59, Havre 56.5, Hardin 40, Billings Central 36, Lockwood 24.5, East Helena 1.

Western A

at Libby

Team scores: Frenchtown 129, Libby 92, Columbia Falls 89, Ronan 79, Whitefish 75, Browning 53.5, Dillon 48, Hamilton 47, Polson 46, Corvallis 37.5, Stevensville 31, Butte Central 3.

Eastern B-C

at Glasgow

Team scores: Huntley Project 113, Glasgow 109.5, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 56.5, Colstrip 52, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 52, Poplar 51, Circle 50, Baker 43, Malta 36, Shepherd 33, Chinook 28, Red Lodge 27, Harlem 21, White Sulphur Springs 20, Wolf Point 20, Forsyth 19, Broadus 12, Great Falls Central 3, Chester-Joplin Inverness 0.

Western B-C

at Cut Bank

Team scores: Whitehall 101.5, Jefferson 99, Cut Bank 96, Florence-Carlton 85, Eureka 82, Fairfield-Augusta 81.5, Plains-Hot Springs 79.5, Bigfork 76, Thompson Falls-Noxon 75.5, Three Forks-Ennis 70, Simms 66, Choteau 53, Anaconda 43, Townsend 40, St. Ignatius-Charlo 39, Conrad 37, Cascade 36, Shelby 35, Superior-Alberton 32, Manhattan 25, Arlee 17, Deer Lodge 4, Valier 4, Darby 0. 

Tags

Load comments