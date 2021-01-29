Three Forks 44, Jefferson 12

103 Leo Anderson, Jefferson, dec. Cole Rogers, Three Forks, 3-2 113 Braydin Linville, Three Forks, p. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, 1:37 120 Christian Davis, Jefferson, dec. Jace Ashley, Three Forks, 11-5 126 Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, maj dec. Dayton Brown, Jefferson, 13-5 132 Levi Wagner, Three Forks, p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 1:16 138 Gabe Hungerford, Three Forks, maj dec. Colman Thornton, Jefferson, 14-2 145 Dillon Kamps, Three Forks, p. Keaton Poulsen, Jefferson, 0:49 152 Jesse Eide, Three Forks, p. Kaden Johnson, Jefferson, 1:43 160 Coy Coenhauer, Three Forks, p. Wyatt Rauch, Jefferson, 1:23 205 Alex Fletcher, Three Forks, forf. 285 Matt Riehl, Jefferson, forf.

Whitehall 38, Three Forks 30

103 Brayden Linville, Three Forks, p. Isaac Skogan, Whitehall, 0:34 113 Cole Rogers, Three Forks, forf. 120 Dane Hoover, Whitehall, p. Jace Ashley, Three Forks, 3:25 126 Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, dec. Michael Reif, Whitehall, 11-8 132 Levi Wagner, Three Forks, dec. Dawson Powers, Whitehall, 8-5 138 Gabe Hungerford, Three Forks, p. Gavin Watson, Whitehall, 1:00 145 Trenton Walker, Whitehall, p. Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, 5:54 152 Dallan Hoover, Whitehall p. Jesse Eide, Three Forks, 1:01 160 Coy Cohenour, Three Forks, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, 4:55 170 Kyle Denny, Whitehall, forf. 182 Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, forf. 285 Leo Scafani, Whitehall, forf.

Whitehall 49, Jefferson 24

103 Leo Anderson, Jefferson, p. Isaac Sckogen, Whitehall, 0:51 113 Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, forf. 120 Dane Hoover, Jefferson, p. Dayton Brown, Jefferson, 1:09 126 Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, maj dec. Isaac Van Blaricom, Jefferson, 11-0 132 Michael Reiff, Whitehall, p. Zach Supalla, Jefferson, 3:03 138 Colman Thornton, Jefferson p. Nick Denny, Whitehall, 3:18 145 MacKenzy Best, Whitehall, forf. 152 Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, forf. 160 Kyle Denny, Whitehall, p. Wyatt Rausch, Jefferson, 0:42 170 Karsen Klapah, Whitehall, forf. 182 Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, forf. 205 James Dubois, Whitehall, forf. 285 Leo Scafani, Whitehall, dec. Matt Riehl, Jefferson, 5-3

Sidney 70, Williston (N.D.) 0

