Billings Public Schools Mixer
at Billings Senior
Thursday
Mayse Fox, Miles City, p. Chloe Rodgers, Senior, 2:34; Alexiss Carbery, Senior, p. Briar Jerrel, Miles City, 1:45; Cheyenne Daigneau, Senior, p. Jayda Fox, MC, 1:17; Kya Gilmore, Miles City, p. Paige Gershmel, Senior, 5:54; Kendal Tucker, Senior, p. Kayden York, Miles City, :27; Gracy Jones, Senior, p. Abi Dyba, Miles City, 5:04; Trisity Deason, Miles City, p. Trinity Karls, Senior, 1:54; Rustie Torres, Skyview, p. Mayse Fox, Miles City, :25; Elijah Cagle, Skyview, p. Briar Jerrel, Miles City, :54; Jayda Fox, Miles City, p. Coral White, Senior, 1:49; Kya Gilmore, Miles City, p. Mariana Rivera-Rosa, Senior, :18; Abi Dyba, Miles City, p. Olivia Wikinson, Senior, 2:12; Trisity Deason, Miles City, p. Courtney Tougas, Senior, :39; Isabelle Dillon, Senior, p. Elijah Cagle, Skyview, 5:51; Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, p. Alyvia Ruiz, West, :41.
