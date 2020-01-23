Laurel 53, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 18
145: Keagan Thompson (LAUR) over Coby Warren (COAB) (Fall 1:44) 152: Tyler Emineth (LAUR) over Colby Coleman (COAB) (TF 17-1 3:50) 160: Camden Johnson (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 170: 182: Cameron Younger (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Connor Ulschak (LAUR) over Kali Hood (COAB) (Fall 0:31) 285: Carter Beer (COAB) over Codell McNivien (LAUR) (Fall 1:36) 103: Noah Michaelson (LAUR) over Guy Williams (COAB) (Fall 3:27) 113: Ivan Lee (LAUR) over (COAB) (For.) 120: Tanner Cook (COAB) over Johnathan Herr (LAUR) (Fall 1:07) 126: Cooper Cook (COAB) over Aden Winder (LAUR) (Fall 1:06) 132: Dillon Ray (LAUR) over Garrett Meier (COAB) (Fall 3:45) 138: Keagan Campbell (LAUR) over Brent Kelly (COAB) (Fall 1:05)
