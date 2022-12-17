Huntley Project Duals

Championship

Huntley Project 44, Lockwood 24

Third place

Billings West JV Black 43, Billings Central 15

Semifinals

Huntley Project 53, Billings West JV Black 12

Lockwood 51, Billings Central 24

Pool A Results

Round 1

Dawson County Team Members defeated Baker 48-15.

Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV Gold 64-12.

Round 2

Dawson County Team Members defeated Billings West JV Gold 47-26.

Huntley Project defeated Baker 66-0.

Round 3

Huntley Project defeated Dawson County Team Members 52-9.

Billings West JV Gold defeated Baker 42-22.

Pool B Results

Round 1

Billings West JV Black defeated Hardin 39-33.

Columbus / Absarokee / Park City defeated Red Lodge 42-27.

Round 2

Billings West JV Black defeated Red Lodge 59-9.

Hardin defeated Columbus / Absarokee / Park City 59-18.

Round 3

Billings West JV Black defeated Columbus / Absarokee / Park City 61-12.

Hardin defeated Red Lodge 42-24.

Pool C Results

Round 1

Billings Central defeated Billings Skyview JV 60-12.

Huntley Project JV defeated Rocky Mountain 36-24.

Round 2

Billings Skyview JV defeated Rocky Mountain 36-30.

Billings Central defeated Huntley Project JV 51-18.

Round 3

Huntley Project JV defeated Billings Skyview JV 41-30.

Billings Central defeated Rocky Mountain 54-10.

Pool D Results

Round 1

Lockwood defeated Senior 48-30.

Laurel JV defeated Shepherd 36-27.

Round 2

Senior defeated Shepherd 45-18.

Lockwood defeated Laurel JV 60-15.

Round 3

Senior defeated Laurel JV 33-30.

Lockwood defeated Shepherd 48-24.

Consolation results

Consolation semifinals

Hardin def. Billings Senior JV 54-24

Glendive def. Huntley Project JV 48-30

Consolation championship

Hardin def. Glendive 42-36

Consolation third place

Billings Senior JV def. Huntley Project JV 34-31

9-16 bracket

Billings West JV Gold 48, Shepherd 17

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 48, Rocky Mountain 24

Billings Skyview JV 42, Red Lodge 24

Laurel JV 54, Baker 15

Billings West JV Gold 41, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 30

Laurel JV 60, Billings Skyview JV 6

Red Lodge 12, Baker 12, Red Lodge wins on criteria

