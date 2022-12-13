Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic

Outstanding Wrestler Belt Buckle award winners

103, Cody Westlake, Belgrade; 113, Zach Morse, Billings West; 120, Keyan Hernandez, Billings West; 126, Aiden Downing, Kalispell Flathead; 132, Gage Clothier, Great Falls; 138, Fortino Silva, Ronan; 145, Tuffy Briggs, S. Fremont; 152, Cade Troupe, Kalispell Flathead; 160, Gabe Lake, Kalispell Flathead; 170, Paulo Salminen, Billings Skyview; 182, Hunter Hobbs, S. Fremont; 205, Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; 285, Zach Tierny, Butte.

