Montana All-Class Girls Wrestling Rankings

103: 1. Kaylin Taylor (6-0), Great Falls High; 2. Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3. LeeAnn Hoch (4-0), Shepherd; 4. Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 5 & 6. (three-way tie) Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; Justa Curtiss (3-1), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; Kiere Davis (3-1), Corvallis 

113: 1. Rebecca Stroh (12-3), Chinook; 2. Hania Halverson (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3. Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Jazmin Gorder (5-1), Poplar; 5. Rustie Torres (6-1), Billings Skyview; 6. (tie) Hannah Hicks (4-1), Hamilton; Aydn Gonzales (4-2), Butte

120: 1. Hannah Hurst (5-0), Hamilton; 2. Jessica Gubler (6-0), Livingston-Big Timber; 3. Keela Kary (4-1), Sidney; 4. Lily Schubarth (3-2), Simms; 5. Isabella Dillon (4-3), Billings Senior; 6. Emily Pedron (4-4), Kalispell Glacier

126: 1. Lily Grismer (3-0), Cascade; 2. Amia Kern (6-1), Sidney; 3. Bella Arriaga (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Jacey Gorder (5-2), Baker; 5. Bella Hernandez (7-2), Lockwood; 6. Evija Cagle (7-3), Billings Skyview

132: 1. Lily Conover (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 2. Berlin Larson (3-1), Shelby; 3. Skylar Connelly (9-2), Valier; 4. Lily Bennum (3-1), Helena Capital; 5. Emma Gambino (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 6. Nora Haliday (4-2), Kalispell Glacier

138: 1. Mariah Wahl (7-0), Cut Bank; 2. Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 3. Paige Gershmel (6-2), Billings Senior; 3. Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 4. Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte; 6, Carol White (5-4), Billings Senior

145: 1. Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 2. Sadie Grove (10-4), Choteau; 3. Kyla Gilmore (4-2), Miles City; 4. Gracy Jones (3-3), Billings Senior; 5. McKenna McCarthy (1-2), Kalispell Glacier

152:  1. JJ Carter (6-0), Cut Bank; 2. Lily MacDonald (3-0), Plains; 3. Anna Stutz (9-2), Choteau; 4.  Kendal Tucker (9-1), Billings Senior; 5. Lindsay Faldzinski (2-2), Cascade; 6. Audrey Goodsell (2-4), Kallispell Glacier

170: 1. Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2. Boston Howell (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3. Trisity Deason (2-0), Miles City; 4. Sophia Dulin (2-0), Baker; 5. Cabry Taylor (1-0), White Sulphur Springs; 6. Sara Harrison (2-2), Kallispell Flathead

205: 1. Kassidee Savaria (10-0), Billings Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3. Syke Smith (4-2), Cascade; 4. Haylee Fetters (4-2), Cut Bank; 5. Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier; 6. Aliyah Stiffarm (1-1), Havre

285: 1. Kali Hood (2-0), Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; 2. Ashlee Wilcox, Butte

