Montana All-Class Girls Wrestling Rankings
103: 1. Kaylin Taylor (6-0), Great Falls High; 2. Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3. LeeAnn Hoch (4-0), Shepherd; 4. Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 5 & 6. (three-way tie) Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; Justa Curtiss (3-1), Missoula Big Sky/Loyola; Kiere Davis (3-1), Corvallis
113: 1. Rebecca Stroh (12-3), Chinook; 2. Hania Halverson (4-1), Kalispell Flathead; 3. Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Jazmin Gorder (5-1), Poplar; 5. Rustie Torres (6-1), Billings Skyview; 6. (tie) Hannah Hicks (4-1), Hamilton; Aydn Gonzales (4-2), Butte
120: 1. Hannah Hurst (5-0), Hamilton; 2. Jessica Gubler (6-0), Livingston-Big Timber; 3. Keela Kary (4-1), Sidney; 4. Lily Schubarth (3-2), Simms; 5. Isabella Dillon (4-3), Billings Senior; 6. Emily Pedron (4-4), Kalispell Glacier
126: 1. Lily Grismer (3-0), Cascade; 2. Amia Kern (6-1), Sidney; 3. Bella Arriaga (6-1), Kalispell Flathead; 4. Jacey Gorder (5-2), Baker; 5. Bella Hernandez (7-2), Lockwood; 6. Evija Cagle (7-3), Billings Skyview
132: 1. Lily Conover (5-1), Kalispell Flathead; 2. Berlin Larson (3-1), Shelby; 3. Skylar Connelly (9-2), Valier; 4. Lily Bennum (3-1), Helena Capital; 5. Emma Gambino (7-1), Kalispell Flathead; 6. Nora Haliday (4-2), Kalispell Glacier
138: 1. Mariah Wahl (7-0), Cut Bank; 2. Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 3. Paige Gershmel (6-2), Billings Senior; 3. Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Kalispell Glacier; 4. Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte; 6, Carol White (5-4), Billings Senior
145: 1. Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 2. Sadie Grove (10-4), Choteau; 3. Kyla Gilmore (4-2), Miles City; 4. Gracy Jones (3-3), Billings Senior; 5. McKenna McCarthy (1-2), Kalispell Glacier
152: 1. JJ Carter (6-0), Cut Bank; 2. Lily MacDonald (3-0), Plains; 3. Anna Stutz (9-2), Choteau; 4. Kendal Tucker (9-1), Billings Senior; 5. Lindsay Faldzinski (2-2), Cascade; 6. Audrey Goodsell (2-4), Kallispell Glacier
170: 1. Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2. Boston Howell (2-0), Kalispell Flathead; 3. Trisity Deason (2-0), Miles City; 4. Sophia Dulin (2-0), Baker; 5. Cabry Taylor (1-0), White Sulphur Springs; 6. Sara Harrison (2-2), Kallispell Flathead
205: 1. Kassidee Savaria (10-0), Billings Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3. Syke Smith (4-2), Cascade; 4. Haylee Fetters (4-2), Cut Bank; 5. Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier; 6. Aliyah Stiffarm (1-1), Havre
285: 1. Kali Hood (2-0), Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; 2. Ashlee Wilcox, Butte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.