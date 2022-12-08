NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 293, Life (Ga.) 272, Southeastern (Fla.) 226, Doane (Neb.) 186, Indiana Tech 175. Others: 10, Providence, 120; 20, Montana State-Northern, 66.

Top-ranked individuals and 

ranked UP and MSUN wrestlers

125: Esco Walker, Grand View.

133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. 10, Joel Avila, UP.

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane.

149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). 6, Martin Wilkie, MSUN. 

157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. 16, Aden Graves, UP; 22, Connor Harris, MSUN.  

165: Cole Smith, Cumberland (Tenn.). 11, Jordan Komac, UP; 21, Devin Crawford, MSUN; 22, Bridger Hall, UP. 

174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN; 9, Abel Nava, UP; 22, Rylin Burns, MSUN; 23, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. 18, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 23, Alan Badley, UP. 

197: Zane Lanham, Life. 18, Liam Swanson, UP; 22, Carl Hansen, MSUN. 

285: Gage Braun, Southeastern. 4, KC Buday, UP; 23, Ethan DeRoche, UP. 

NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll

Top five teams: Southern Oregon 188, Grand View (Iowa) 181, Life (Ga.) 140, Campbellsville (Ky.) 139, Texas Wesleyan, 130. Others: 6th, Providence 127. 

Top-ranked individuals and ranked UP wrestlers

101: Ira Navarro, UP. 2, Erin Hikiji, UP. 

109: Peyton Prussin, Life. 16, Alyssa Poe-Hatten, UP. 

116: Ashley Gooman, UP. 9, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon.

130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan. 17, Gabbriella Parini, UP. 

136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. 5, Paige Respicio, UP.

143: Alexis Gomez, Grand View. 4, Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp, UP. 

155: Caitlyn Davis, Central Methodist (Mo.). 5, Sadie Antoque, UP. 

170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands.

191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley. 20, Alexis Tupuola, UP. 

