Huntley Project 54, Red Lodge 12
103: Double Forfeit 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Trent Petersen (RLHS) (Fall 1:29) 126: Riley DeVries (RLHS) over Parker Craig (HPW) (Fall 1:45) 132: Ashton Christman (HPW) over Silas Hahn (RLHS) (Fall 1:28) 138: Carmine Terraciano (RLHS) over Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) (Fall 1:04) 145: Hayden Anderson (HPW) over Spencer Jacobsen (RLHS) (Fall 0:45) 152: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Calahan Barker (RLHS) (Fall 4:32) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over (RLHS) (For.) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Gable Davis (RLHS) (Fall 4:55) 205: Double Forfeit 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Malcolm Mann (RLHS) (Fall 4:53)
Billings Central 51, Shepherd 12
103: Ruben Baisch (BC) over Leeann Heck (Shep) (Fall 5:31) 113: Tyrus Hall (BC) Forfeit. 120: Cody Hofer (BC) Forfeit. 126: Landon Smith (Shep) over Jackson Wichman (BC) (Fall 1:26) 132: Tyler Niles (Shep) over Devon O'Neill (BC) (Dec. 7-0) 138: Jakob Kominsky (BC) Forfeit. 145: Connor Coat (BC) over Jose Moran (Shep) (Dec. 8-2) 152: Aiden Aldrich (BC) Forfeit. 160: Daniel Mattingly (BC) Forfeit. 170: Aaron Foster (BC) Forfeit. 182: Cody Todd (BC) Forfeit. 205: Preston Roberson (BC) over Olivia McCally (Shep) (Fall 0:11) 285: Gunnar Ward (BC) over Lane McCally (Shep) (Fall 1:06)
