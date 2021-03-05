State A wrestling tournament
at Custer County District High School, Miles City
Team scores: Sidney 141, Frenchtown 105, Laurel 91.5, Lewistown 79, Miles City 70, Columbia Falls 46.5, Libby 46, Havre 45, Glendive 41, Browning 40, Livingston-Big Timber 34, Corvallis 31, Polson 28, Ronan 26, Dillon 24, Hamilton 24, Hardin 22, Lockwood 21, Whitefish 21, Billings Central 8, Stevensville 7, East Helena 0.
Saturday semifinal pairings
103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown, vs. Caleb Smith, Miles City; Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown, vs. Gordon Knapp, Sidney.
113: Isaac Beardsley, Miles City, vs. Austin Berry, Glendive; Damen McCord, Lewistown, vs. Owen Lonski, Sidney.
120: Eli Warner, Frenchtown, vs. Wyatt Mager, Lewistown; Jesse Anson, Hamilton, vs. Ira Lanegan, Lockwood.
126: Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, vs. Masyn Cowell, Polson; Noah Huffaker, Dillon, vs. Zander Dean, Sidney.
132: Quenton Campos, Browning, vs. Kolton Reid, Sidney; Kade Wersland, Laurel, vs. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown.
138: Jason Davis, Corvallis, vs. John Warner, Frenchtown; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, vs. Jordan Darby, Sidney.
145: Cody Harrington, Glendive, vs. Zander Burnison, Sidney; Zane Martin, Frenchtown, vs. Damian Leidholt, Miles City.
152: Cody Crace, Libby, vs. Tyler Emineth, Laurel; Grady Nelson, Sidney, vs. Aden Graves, Sidney.
160: Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls, vs. Cade Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber; Gavin McLean, Frenchtown, vs. Kade Graves, Sidney.
170: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, vs. Keaton Potter, Lewistown; Orion Thivierge, Havre, vs. Dylan Lutz, Sidney.
182: Canyon Shope, Frenchtown, vs. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Tucker Masters, Libby, vs. Easton Hopes, Sidney.
205: Brendyn Whiteman, Browning, vs. Connor Ulschak, Laurel; Trey Schepens, Sidney, vs. Riley Waters, Sidney.
285: Aydan Williamson, Libby, vs. Gabe Walker, Miles City; Philip Herald, Frenchtown, vs. Brodey Skogen, Sidney.
