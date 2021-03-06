State A Wrestling Tournament
at Custer County District High School, Miles City
Saturday
Team scores: Sidney 326.5, Laurel 188, Lewistown 182.5, Frenchtown 162.5, Miles City 127, Havre 87, Columbia Falls 82.5, Glendive 82, Livingston-Big Timber 60, Browning 54.5, Libby 54, Corvallis 46, Polson 40, Hardin 39, Dillon 32, Whitefish 29, Lockwood 27, Ronan 26, Hamilton 24, Billings Central 8, Stevensville 7, East Helena 0.
103
Championship: Landen Stewart, Frenchtown, p. Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown, 2:16.
Third place: Gordon Knapp, Sidney, won by injury default over Caleb Smith, Miles City.
Fifth place: Ryley Knutson, Polson, won by injury default over Chris Hall, Browning.
113
Championship: Owen Lonski, Sidney, d. Austin Berry, Glendive, 7-0.
Third place: Damen McCord, Lewistown, d. Isaac Beardsley, Miles City, 10-3.
Fifth place: Nathan Sproul, Whitefish, d. Beau Contreraz, Lockwood, 4-3.
120
Championship: Mick Chagnon, Havre, d. Eli Warner, Frenchtown, 7-3.
Third place: Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney, d. Ashton Ulschak, Laurel, 4-3.
Fifth place: Wyatt Mager, Lewistown, d. Jesse Anson, Hamilton, 4-2.
126
Championship: Zander Dean, Sidney, d. Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, 6-1.
Third place: Noah Huffaker, Dillon, d. Kason Olson, Lewistown, 8-2.
Fifth place: Maysn Cowell, Polson, d. Johnathan Herr, Laurel, 9-3.
132
Championship: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown, p. Kolton Reid, Sidney, 1:31.
Third place: Currey Brown, Miles City, d. Colton Picco, Lewistown, 2-1.
Fifth place: Quenton Campos, Browning, p. Kade Wersland, Laurel, 3:49.
138
Championship: Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston-Big Timber, d. Jason Davis, Corvallis, 7-1.
Third place: Hayden Azure, Glendive, won by forfeit over John Warner, Frenchtown.
Fifth place: Jordan Darby, Sidney, md. Owen Younger, Laurel, 10-2.
145
Championship: Damian Leidholt, Miles City, d. Zander Burnison, Sidney, 4-3.
Third place: Aden Winder, Laurel, p. Zane Martin, Frenchtown, 2:24.
Fifth place: Cody Harrington, Glendive, d. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 7-4.
152
Championship: Aden Graves, Sidney, p. Tyler Emineth, Laurel, 3:13.
Third place: Grady Nelson, Sidney, d. Kayden Howe, Hardin, 6-4.
Fifth place: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive, won by forfeit over Cody Crace, Libby.
160
Championship: Kade Graves, Sidney, p. Cade Gubler, Livingston-Big Timber, 1:16.
Third place: Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls, d. Camden Johnson, Laurel, 8-7.
Fifth place: Gavin McLean, Frenchtown, d. Kale VanCampen, Havre, 4-0.
170
Championship: Orion Thivierge, Havre, p. Keaton Potter, Lewistown, 3:35.
Third place: Dylan Lutz, Sidney, d. Cole Younger, Laurel, 9-2.
Fifth place: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, d. Aidan Franklin, Glendive, 5-2.
182
Championship: Landon Farrar, Lewistown, p. Easton Hopes, Sidney, 3:12.
Third place: Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls, p. Tucker Masters, Libby, 4:28.
Fifth place: Canyon Shope, Frenchtown, t.f. Jaiden Gibson, Miles City, 15-0.
205
Championship: Riley Waters, Sidney, p. Connor Ulschak, Laurel, :51.
Third place: Trey Schepens, Sidney, m.d. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning, 14-3.
Fifth place: Dante Pallone, Hardin, d. Clay Barcus, Corvallis, 5-4.
285
Championship: Brodey Skogen, Sidney, d. Gabe Walker, Miles City, 1-0.
Third place: Dylan Morris, Lewistown, d. Gabe Hernandez, Laurel, 3-2.
Fifth place: Aydan Williamson, Libby, p. Philip Herald, Frenchtown, 2:19.
