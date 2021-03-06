State AA Wrestling Tournament

at Kalispell Flathead High School

Saturday

Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 247, Billings Senior 239.5, Great Falls 192, Billings West 186, Butte 147, Helena Capital 128, Billings Skyview 98.5, Missoula Sentinel 81.5, Great Falls CMR 78, Kalispell Glacier 68, Missoula Big Sky 62.5, Belgrade 57, Helena 40, Bozeman 35.5, Bozeman Gallatin 28, Missoula Hellgate 8.

103

Championship: Keyan Hernandez, West, m.d. Trey Whitlock, Butte, 8-0. 

Third place: Junior Madrid, Senior, p. Caleb O'Shae, Helena, 1:58.

Fifth place: Canyon Mullaney, Butte, d. Cooper Samson, Great Falls, 8-7.

113

Championship: Jase Van Pelt, West, d. Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade, 4-2. 

Third place: Demetrious Salarias, Senior, def. Holden Howe, Senior.

Fifth place: Maverick McEwen, Butte, m.d. Hunter Rahn, Capital, 9-0.

120

Championship: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, m.d. Jalen Vladic, Senior, 8-0. 

Third place: Hunter Ketchem, Skyview, p. Cade Gardner, Flathead, 1:41.

Fifth place: Kyle Ard, Senior, p. Logan Stansberry, Flathead, 3:35.

126

Championship: Ethan Freund, Flathead, d. Jesse Aarness, West, 5-3 OT

Third place: Logan Cole, Senior, d. Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade, 4-2, OT.

Fifth place: Keagan Gransberry, Butte, d. Bryson Danzinger, Sentinel, 6-3. 

132

Championship: Izzy Moreno, Big Sky, d. Asher Kemppainen, Flathead, 10-3. 

Third place: Idren Peak, Senior, d. Talen Barrington, Skyview, 6-2.

Fifth place: Kip Pumnea, Butte, won by injury default over Carter Schmidt, Belgrade.

138

Championship: Carson DesRosier, Capital, d. RJ Lowdog, West, 3-1. 

Third place: Mason Huber, Great Falls, m.d. Anders Thompson, Flathead, 11-0. 

Fifth place: Dylan Emborg, Skyview, p. Jackson Bakken, Sentinel, 1:00. 

145

Championship: Avery Allen, Bozeman, p. Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls, 2:13. 

Third place: Gabe Lake, Flathead, p. Cade Troupe, Flathead, 1:38. 

Fifth place: Anthony Liva, Butte, d. Jesse Horner, Sentinel, 8-4. 

152

Championship: Drake Rhodes, West, d. Fin Nadeau, Flathead, 7-2.

Third place: Paolo Salminen, Skyview, d. Felix Petersen, Gallatin, 6-5. 

Fifth place: Calvin Carroll, Great Falls, d. Wyatt Schneider, Capital, 9-3. 

160

Championship: Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky, d. Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, 5-1.

Third place: Shawn Miller, Senior, p. Isaiah Murch, Senior, 4:20. 

Fifth place: Archie Lafurge, CMR, m.d. Donovan Mahoney, Great Falls, 11-0. 

170

Championship: Thomas Klepps, Senior, d. Brendan Lockart, Great Falls, 11-4.

Third place: Chase Youso, Flathead, p. Gabriel Price, CMR, 3:25. 

Fifth place: Dylan Graham, Capital, d. Justice Seamons, Helena, 10-4. 

182

Championship: Liam Swanson, Great Falls, md. Chris Garcia, Wesr, 16-3.

Third place: Mason Christian, Butte, m.d. Nick Bodge, CMR, 21-11. 

Fifth place: Kristopher Musick, Sentinel, won by injury default over Ryan Nelson, Flathead.

205

Championship: Noah Kovick, Capital, d. Elijah Davis, Great Falls, 5-1.

Third place: Zac Crews, Sentinel, d. Dillen Barrington, Skyview, 4-3. 

Fifth place: Charlie Desmarais, Senior, p. Gaige Winter, Flathead, :52. 

285

Championship: Ethan Deroche, Great Falls, p. Jaydn Hoff, West, 1:23.

Third place: Keaton Pouliot, Capital, won by injury default over Zack Tierney, Butte. 

Fifth place: Rocco Beccari, Glacier, won by forfeit over Talon Marsh, Capital. 

Tags

Load comments