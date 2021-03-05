State AA wrestling tournament
at Kalispell Flathead High School
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 129, Billings Senior 110, Great Falls 97, Butte 96, Billings West 86.5, Helena Capital 61.5, Billings Skyview 51.5, Missoula Sentinel 51.5, Kalispell Glacier 41, Belgrade 39, Great Falls CMR 35, Helena 35, Missoula Big Sky 31.5, Bozeman Gallatin 23, Bozeman 16.5, Missoula Hellgate. 5.
Saturday semifinal pairings
103: Trey Whitlock, Butte, vs. Junior Madrid, Senior; Cale O'Shae, Helena, vs. Keyan Hernandez, West.
113: Maverick McEwen, Butte, vs. Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade; Hunter Rahn, Capital, vs. Jase Van Pelt, West.
120: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, vs. Hunter Ketchem, Skyview; Logan Stansberry, Flathead, vs. Jalen Vladic, Senior.
126: Ethan Freund, Flathead, vs. Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; Keagan Gransberry, Butte, vs. Jesse Aarness, West.
132: Asher Kemppainen, Flathead, vs. Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Izzy Moreno, Big Sky, vs. Idren Peak, Senior.
138: Carson DesRosier, Capital, vs. Mason Huber, Great Falls; Anderso Thompson, Flathead, vs. RJ Lowdog, West.
145: Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls, vs. Jesse Horner, Sentinel; Anthony Liva, Butte, vs. Avery Allen, Bozeman.
152: Fin Nadeau, Flathead, vs. Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Felix Petersen, Gallatin, vs. Drake Rhodes, West.
160: Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky, vs. Archie Lafurge, CMR; Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, vs. Isaiah Murch, Senior.
170: Chase Youso, Flathead, vs. Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; Justice Seamons, Helena, vs.Thomas Klepps, Senior.
182: Ryan Nelson, Flathead, vs. Chris Garcia, West; Mason Christian, Butte, vs. Liam Swanson, Great Falls.
205: Noah Kovick, Helena Capital, vs. Dillen Barrington, Skyview; Zac Crews, Sentinel, vs. Elijah Davis, Great Falls.
285: Zack Tierney, Butte, vs. Jaydn Hoff, West; Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, vs. Ethan Deroche, Great Falls.
