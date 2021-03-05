State B-C wrestling tournament

at Shelby High School

Team scores: Glasgow 85, Huntley Project 74, Circle 42, Three Forks-Ennis 41, Jefferson 40, Colstrip 36, Cut Bank 36, Eureka 35.5, Plains-Hot Springs 35, Thompson Falls-Noxon 34, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 33, Whitehall 33, Fairfield-Augusta 29, Poplar 28, Florence-Carlton 25, Malta 25, Bigfork 23, Conrad 22, Anaconda 20, Shepherd 20, Baker 18, Cascade 18, Chinook 18, Simms 18, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 16.5, Choteau 14, Red Lodge 14, Forsyth 13, White Sulphur Springs 11, St. Ignatius-Charlo 10, Shelby 9, Broadus 8, Townsend 7, Harlem 7, Arlee 5, Superior-Alberton 5, Manhattan 4, Wolf Point 2, Great Falls Central 0, Deer Lodge 0. 

Saturday semifinal pairings

103: Brayden Linville, Three Forks-Ennis, vs. Logan Van Dyke, Conrad; Leo Anderson, Jefferson, vs. Riley Davis, Baker.

113: Nathan Blodnick, Anaconda, vs. Jake Kuka, Glasgow; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, vs. Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project.

120: Drew Carey, Plains-Hot Springs, vs. Riley Devries, Red Lodge; Jase Frederick, Poplar, vs. Cooper Lane, Huntley Project.

126: Kyle Durden, Eureka, vs. Cameron Mikesell, Malta; Miguel Ramos, Fairfield-Augusta, vs. Krayle Stormer, Circle.

132: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls-Noxon, vs. Tyler Niles, shepherd; Gunnar Smith, Eureka, vs. Dawson Powers, Whitehall.

138: Roper Mycke, Conrad, vs. Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; Levi Wagner, Three Forks-Ennis, vs. Camron Reilly, Forsyth.

145: Eli Ratlif, Thompson Falls-Noxon, vs. Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Canyon Casterline, Circle, vs. Brady Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City.

152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall vs. Cole Becker, Circle; Johny Chamberlin, Florence-Carlton, vs. Colten Fast, Glasgow.

160: Coy Cohenour, Three Forks-Ennis, vs. Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow; Camryn Mears, Malta, vs. Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project.

170: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank, vs. Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, vs. Kyler Hallock, Glasgow.

182: Dane Chojnacky, Thompson Falls-Noxon, vs. Stran Selman, Huntley Project; Cameron Brusven, Shelby, vs. Rylin Burns, Colstrip.

205: Lane Hinderager, Simms, vs. Cade Buchanan, Huntley Project; Carter Morgan, Choteau, vs. Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow.

285: Caden Crowell, Cascade, vs. Jacob Berger, Poplar; Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook, vs. Mayson Phipps, Glasgow.

