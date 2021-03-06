State B-C Wrestling Tournament

at Shelby High School

Saturday

Team scores: Glasgow 181, Huntley Project 151, Circle 96, Three Forks-Ennis 91, Fairfield-Augusta 78, Cut Bank 73, Eureka 72.5, Colstrip 72, Thompson Falls-Noxon 70, Jefferson 68, Malta 55.5, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 55, Whtiehall 53.5, Plains-Hot Springs 48, Anaconda 44, Cascade 42, Conrad 41, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 40.5, Chinook 32, Simms 32, Florence-Carlton 31, Forsyth 30, Poplar 30, Red Lodge 27, Bigfork 23, Choteau 23, Broadus 20, Shepherd 20, White Sulphur Springs 20, Baker 18, Shelby 18, Superior-Alberton 16, Harlem 10, St. Ignatius-Charlo 10, Wolf Point 9, Townsend 7, Manhattan 7, Arlee 5, Great Falls Central 0, Deer Lodge 0. 

103

Championship: Brayden Linville, Three Forks-Ennis, d. Leo Anderson, Jefferson, 7-1. 

Third place: Logan Van Dyke, Conrad, d. Cole Rogers, Three Forks-Ennis, 8-6. 

Fifth place: Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton-Big Sandy, p. Riley Davis, Baker, 4:30. 

113

Championship: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project, d. Jake Kuka, Glasgow, 4-0. 

Third place: Nathan Blodnick, Anaconda, p. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, 4:59. 

Fifth place: Max Giles, Fairfield-Augusta, p. Jacob Prescott, Florence-Carlton, 4:43. 

120

Championship: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project, m.d. Riley Devries, Red Lodge, 15-6. 

Third place: Tugg Taylor, Circle, d. Decker Milender, Superior-Alberton, 6-0. 

Fifth place: Jase Frederick, Poplar, d. Drew Carey, Plains-Hot Springs, 5-1.

126

Championship: Kyle Durden, Eureka, d. Miguel Ramos, Fairfield-Augusta, 9-5. 

Third place: Krayle Stormer, Circle, d. Peter Casey, Plains-Hot Springs, 10-4. 

Fifth place: Dayne Sullivan, Simms, p. Cameron Mikesell, Malta, 1:24. 

132

Championship: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls-Noxon, d. Gunnar Smith, Eureka, 7-4. 

Third place: Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda, d. Bryson Bartelson, Circle, 8-1. 

Fifth place: Dawson Powers, Whitehall, won by forfeit over Tyler Niles, Shepherd. 

138

Championship: Camron Reilly, Forsyth, d. Roper Mycke, Conrad, 10-5. 

Third place: Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Levi Wagner, Three Forks-Ennis, 3:22. 

Fifth place: John Armstrong, Jefferson, d. Weston Timberman, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 3-1. 

145

Championship: Zach Valdez, Colstrip, d. Canyon Casterline, Circle, 11-5. 

Third place: Brady Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls-Noxon, 3:52. 

Fifth place: Mathwe Larson, Cut Bank, m.d. Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow, 14-3. 

152

Championship: Colten Fast, Glasgow, m.d. Cole Becker, Circle, 12-2. 

Third place: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, p. Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project, 2:07. 

Fifth place: Ty Curry, Cut Bank, won by injury default over Jonny Chamberlin, Florence-Carlton. 

160

Championship: Coy Cohenour, Three Forks-Ennis, d. Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project, 7-5. 

Third place: Camryn Mears, Malta, p. Max Hannum, Thompson Falls-Noxon, 1:26. 

Fifth place: Miguel Perez, Fairfield-Augusta, won by injury default over Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow. 

170

Championship: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank, p. Kyler Hallock, Glasgow, 3:57. 

Third place: Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, d. Tyler Schoen, Chinook, 9-3. 

Fifth place: Connor Sawyer, Cascade, p. Dakota Holbrook, Broadus, 2:11. 

182

Championship: Rylin Burns, Colstrip, p. Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 1:22.

Third place: Cameron Brusven, Shelby, p. Cooper Larson, Glasgow, 3:51. 

Fifth place: Dane Chojnacky, Thompson Falls-Noxon, d. Mason Garfield, Wolf Point, 6-3 OT. 

205

Championship: Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow, p. Cade Buchanan, Huntley Project, 1:22. 

Third place: Carter Morgan, Choteau, p. Kolter Bouma, Fairfield-Augusta, 1:54. 

Fifth place: Lane Hinderager, Simms, p. Johnny Fehr, Eureka, 2:14. 

285

Championship: Mayson Phipps, Glasgow, p. Caden Crowell, Cascade, 1:46. 

Third place: Jaden Keeling, Malta, p. Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook, 4:14. 

Fifth place: Brock Hanford, Fort Benton-Big Sandy, m.d. Jacob Berger, Poplar, 8-0. 

