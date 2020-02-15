State Wrestling Tournament
State AA
Team scores: Great Falls-MSDB 242.5, Kalispell Flathead 197, Billings Senior 196.5, Bozeman 186, Butte 160.5, Billings West 153, Missoula Big Sky-Loyola 120.5, Helena Capital 112, Billings Skyview 102, Kalispell Glacier 73, Great Falls CMR 48, Misoula Sentinel 45, Belgrade 34, Helena 14, Missoula Hellgate 6.
103
First place: Hunter Ketchem, Sky, dec. Jase Van Pelt, BW, 5-1.
Third place: Daylan Forshee, Sen, p. Aaron Liscum, GF, 2:44.
Fifth place: Trey Whitlock, But, dec. Holden Howe, Sen, 4-2.
113
First place: Teegan Vasquez, KG, p. Carter Schmidt, Bel, 1:03.
Third place: Jalen Vladic, Sen, md, Wyatt Van Pelt, BW, 8-0.
Fifth place: Austin Phatavong, GF, p. Kyler Raiha, But, 1:47.
120
First place: Jesse Aarness, BW, p. Keagan Gransbery, But, 4:18
Third place: Colton Martello, GF, dec. Dre Coles, GF, 3-0.
Fifth place: Israel Moreno, MBS, p. Easton Shupe, GF, 0:56.
126
First place: Matthew Dewitt, Sen, dec. Drake Rhodes, BW, 5-0, overtime.
Third place: Jayden Ramirez, Sen, p. Cade Troupe, KF, 2:51.
Fifth place: Irish Furthmyre, GF, p. Novik Thomas, MS, 0:31.
132
First place: Avery Allen, Boz, dec. Carson DesRosier, Cap, 4-0.
Third place: Asher Kemppainen, KF, dec. RJ Lowdog, BW, 1-0.
Fifth place: Gavin Stodtmeister, BW, p. Carter Johnson, MBS, 2:06.
138
First place: Leif Schroeder, Boz, tf. Bredan Barnes, KF, 23-8.
Third place: Idren Peak, sen., dec. Scout Allen, But, 3-2.
Fifth place: Mason Huber, GF, dec. Felix Petersen, Boz, 8-4.
145
First place: Brock Rodrigues, Boz, dec. Fin Nadeau, KF, 3-2, overtime
Third place: Trevin Welzien, MBS, dec. Cache Hilliard, GF, 6-1.
Fifth place: Cameron Savaria, Sky, dec. Justin Kovalicky, MS, 3-0.
152
First place: Hunter Meinzen, MBS, dec. Paolo Salimen, Sky, 11-5.
Third place: Noah Poe-Hatten, KF, dec. AJ LaFurge, GF, 11-9.
Fifth place: Dylan Graham, Cap, dec. Jace Mannix, MS, 8-5.
160
First place: Thomas Klepps, Sen, dec. Dougie Swanson, MBS, 5-3.
Third place: Brendan Lockart, GF, dec. Quinn Sullivan, But, 7-4.
Fifth place: Chase Youso, KF, p. Payton Gonser, GF, 4:20.
170
First place: Bridger Hall, MBS, p. Tanner Russell, KF, 3:49.
Third place: Garrett Rieke, KF, dec. Tyson Krahe, GF, 8-3.
Fifth place: Kaelan Patten, Boz, p. Dominik Scown, But, 2:55
182
First place: Noah Kovick, Cap, dec. Peyton Morton, Sen, 5-2.
Third place: Liam Swanson, GF, p. Paxton Boyce, KF, 4:09.
Fifth place: Bradden Rowles-Ortiz, Boz, p. Myles McClernan, But, 0:21.
205
First place: Elijah Davis, GF, dec. Zane McCormick, Cap, 5-3.
Third place: Brenner Bushfield, Sky, dec. Kameron Moreno, But, 6-2.
Fifth place: Zaybin Stewart, KF, p. McCade O' Reilly, Boz, 3:53.
285
First place: Ethan Deroche, GF, dec. Tom Walkup, Boz, 8-1.
Third place: Kobe Moreno, But, p. Josh Lee, Cap, 0:27.
Fifth place: Zac Malcolm, BW, dec. Camryn Vergeront, KG, 6-1.
Class A
Team scores: Sidney-Fairview 340, Frenchtown 156.5, Miles City 145.5, Havre-Box Elder 142.5, Laurel 141, Lewistown 134.5, Glendive73.5, Columbia Falls 72, Livingston-Big Timber 69, Corvallis 63, Hamilton-Darby 53.5, Hardin 50, Libby-Troy 50, Browning 46, Polson 43, Dillon-Twin Bridges-Sheridan 42.5, Billings Central-Joliet 23, Ronan 21, Stevensville-Victor 18, Whitefish 17, East Helena 3, Lockwood 3, Butte central 0.
103
First place: Owen Lonski, Sid-F, dec. Landen Stewart, Fre, 5-4.
Third place: Damen McCord, Lew, dec. Kaden Wise, Sid-F, 7-5.
Fifth place: Andrew Carmody, Ham-D, p. Noah Michaelson, 1:36.
113
First place: Walker Dyer, Fre, dec. Zander Dean, Sid-F, 5-4.
Third place: Justin Windauer, CF, p. Mich Chagnon, Hav-BE, 2:58
Fifth place: Braxton Scheeler, MC, tf. Ivan Lee, Lau, 18-3.
120
First place: Kaiden Cline, Sid-F, dec. Eli Warner, Fre, 8-2.
Third place: Riley Pleninger, Hav-BE, p. Johnathan Herr, Lau, 0:23.
Fifth place: Kanyon Stoker, Cor, dec. Kason Oolson, Lew, 10-5.
126
First place: Cooper Birdwell, Lew, md. Jake Bibler, Fre, 15-2
Third place: Currey Brown, MC, md. Xander Spady, Lib-T, 12-0.
Fifth place: Kedrick Baker, Pol, p. Sean Mehling, Har, 3:10.
132
First place: Jordan Darby, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Pleninger, Hav-BE, 7-4.
Third place: Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, dec. Everett Jensen, Sid-F, 5-2.
Fifth place: Jason Davis, Cor, p. Zane Schroeder, Fre, 1:35.
138
First place: Damian Leidholt, MC, dec. Keagan Campbell, Lau, 3-2.
Third place: Kolton Reid, Sid-F, def. Zander Burnison, Sid-F, 7-3.
Fifth place: Espyn Hostetler, Gle, injury default Cade Gubler, Liv, 1:00.
145
First place: Aden Graves, Sid-F, p. Triston Davis, Cor, 1:38.
Third place: Keagan Thompson, Lau, dec. Kaid Campbell, MC, 4-3.
Fifth place: Alex Kober, Liv, injury default Kolby Reum, Ron, 0:00.
152
First place: Connor Harris, Hav-BE, p. Trey Thompson, L-T, 5:42.
Third place: Kade Graves, Sid-F, dec. Adin Gibson, Liv, 4-3.
Fifth place: Lucas Thatcher, CF, dec. Tyler Emineth, Lau, 12-5.
160
First place: Orion Thivierge, Hav-BE, p. Bridger Williams, Ham-D, 4:28.
Third place: Dylan Lutz, Sid-F, dec. Duane Otto II, Lew, 3-2.
Fifth place: Daniel Collins, Ron, injury default Jacoby Mattern, Gle, 0:00.
170
First place: Cooper Hoffman, Dil, dec. Nelson Crisafulli, Gle, 8-5.
Third place: Conner Schwend, Har, p. Easton Hopes, Sid-F, 1:36.
Fifth place: Keaton Potter, Lew, p. Josh Bertram, CF, 1:53.
182
First place: Riley Waters, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Younger, Lau, 12-7.
Third place: Braydon Stone, CF, p. Sahkaia Wehr, Stev-V, 1:42.
Fifth place: Canyon Shope, Fre, injury default Brayden Stadell, Hav-BE, 0:00
205
First place: Jeff Jones, Sid-F, p. Tate Jones, Fre, 2:28.
Third place: Landon Farrar, Lew, p. Jayden Salios, Bro, 2:50
Fifth place: Connor Ulschak, Lau, p. Dante Pallone, Har, 2:02.
285
First place: Brodey Skogen, Sid-F, dec. Tyler Harms, MC, 4-0.
Third place: Bo Hakert, BilC, dec. Gabe Walker, MC, 6-3, overtime.
Fifth place: Dylan Morris, Lew, dec. Kirby Basta, Gle, 8-5.
Class B-C
Team scores: Glasgow 154, Huntley Project 134, Eureka 126, Whitehall 117, Circle 102.5, Townsend 84, St. Ignatius-Charlo 84, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 74.5, Cut Bank 66.5, Colstrip 66, Malta-Whitewater 60, Shepherd 57.5, Superior-Alberton 53, Manhattan 47, Poplar 47, Fairfield 42, Florence-Carlton 42, Thompson Falls 42, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 36, Anaconda 34, Jefferson 32, Shelby 30, Conrad 28.5, Baker 24, Chinook 22, Simms 18.5, Forsyth 18, Cascade 16, Arlee 14, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11, Valier 11, Deer Lodge 10, Red Lodge 9, Three Forks 7, Plains-Hot Springs 6, White Sulphur Springs 4, Wolf Point 4, Harlem 3, Highwood 3, Bigfork 0, Great Falls Central 0.
Individual results
103
First place: Nate Blodnick, Ana, dec. Gavin Nedens, HP, 2-0.
Third place: Leo Anderson, Jef, p. Pancho Ibenez, Eur, 2:16.
Fifth place: Jake Kuka, Gla, p. Trevor O'Hara, FB-BS, 1:45.
113
First place: Krayle Stormer, Cir. dec. Miguel Ramos, Fairf, 8-6.
Third place: Cameron Mikesell, M-WW, dec. Jase Frederick, Pop, 3-1.
Fifth place: Cooper Lane, HP, md. Langdon Smith, Shep, 13-2.
120
First place: Trae Thilmony, TF, p. Tanner Cook, C-A-PC, 5:20.
Third place: Dawson Powers, Whl, injury default Tugg Taylor, Cir, 3:06.
Fifth place: Jeff Colesworthy, Con, dec. Bryson Bartelson, Cir, 6-4, overtime.
126
First place: Gunnar Smith, Eur, p. Roper Mycke, Con, 1:02.
Third place: Cooper Cook, C-A-PC, injury default Camron Reilly, For, 1:46.
Fifth place: Harold Miller, Shel, p. Walker Murphy, SI-C, 3:58.
132
First place: Colten Fast, Gla, dec. Kyle Durden, Eur, 7-0.
Third place: Riley Richtmyer, Tow, dec. Brady Ellison, C-A-PC, 6-0.
Fifth place: Mike Wilkinson, Whl, p. Adyn Meinzen, Flo, 2:01.
138
First place: Nathan Schmidt, Eur, dec. Forrest Fairbanks, Man, 9-4.
Third place: Canyon Casterline, Cir, p, Easton Held, Tow, 1:40.
Fifth place: Zach Valdez, Col, md. Trentin Walker, Whl, 11-2.
145
First place: Cole Becker, Cir, dec. Dallen Hoover, Whl, 6-5.
Third place: Coltin Siphakis, Man, dec. Damien Nesbitt, Bak, 5-1.
Fifth place: Colt Crawford, Arl, dec. Camryn Mears, M-WW, 6-3.
152
First place: Hank Dunn, Eur, p. Riley Forcella, Whl, 5:59.
Third place: Darwin Adams, SI-C, p. Wylee Lindeen, HP, 4:09.
Fifth place: Kaden Zimmerman, Gla, md. Andrew Anderson, CB, 10-2.
160
First place: Rylin Burns, Col, p. Callan Mears, M-WW, 0:28
Third place: Austin Vanek, CB, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whl, 2:01.
Fifth place: Kyler Hallock, Gla, forfeit over Avery Meinzen, Flo.
170
First place: Isaiah Allik, SI-C, dec. Nate Gorham, Shep, 5-4.
Third place: William Loveridge, HP, dec. Cameron Brusven, Shel, 4-3.
Fifth place: Caden Crowell, Cas, p. Gaten Wassberg. Whl, 0:51.
182
First place: Dylan Nieskens, Gla, dec. Kyler Alm, Flo, 3-1.
Third place: Stran Selman, HP, p. Trey Green, S-A, 4:00.
Fifth place: Troy Matt, SI-C, p. Hayden Axtman,FB-BS, 2;47.
205
First place: Cooper Larson, Gla, dec. Gage Schmitt, Shep, 5-2.
Third place: Jadon Lamb, Tow, dec. Jacob Berger, Pop, 9-4.
Fifth place: Kolter Bouma, Fairf, p. Brett Monroe, Val, 3:21.
285
First place: Journey Grimsrud, HP, p. Mayson Phipps, Gla, 2:42.
Third place: Trey Yates, Col, p. Jacob Lapinski, S-A, 3:12.
Fifth place: Wyatt Dunbar, Chin, p. Ruebin Swenson, C-J-I, 3:59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.