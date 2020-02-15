State Wrestling Tournament

State AA

Team scores: Great Falls-MSDB 242.5, Kalispell Flathead 197, Billings Senior 196.5, Bozeman 186, Butte 160.5, Billings West 153, Missoula Big Sky-Loyola 120.5, Helena Capital 112, Billings Skyview 102, Kalispell Glacier 73, Great Falls CMR 48, Misoula Sentinel 45, Belgrade 34, Helena 14, Missoula Hellgate 6.

103

First place: Hunter Ketchem, Sky, dec. Jase Van Pelt, BW, 5-1.

Third place: Daylan Forshee, Sen, p. Aaron Liscum, GF, 2:44.

Fifth place: Trey Whitlock, But, dec. Holden Howe, Sen, 4-2.

113

First place: Teegan Vasquez, KG, p. Carter Schmidt, Bel, 1:03.

Third place: Jalen Vladic, Sen, md, Wyatt Van Pelt, BW, 8-0.

Fifth place: Austin Phatavong, GF, p. Kyler Raiha, But, 1:47.

120

First place: Jesse Aarness, BW, p. Keagan Gransbery, But, 4:18

Third place: Colton Martello, GF, dec. Dre Coles, GF, 3-0.

Fifth place: Israel Moreno, MBS, p. Easton Shupe, GF, 0:56.

126

First place: Matthew Dewitt, Sen, dec. Drake Rhodes, BW, 5-0, overtime.

Third place: Jayden Ramirez, Sen, p. Cade Troupe, KF, 2:51.

Fifth place: Irish Furthmyre, GF, p. Novik Thomas, MS, 0:31.

132

First place: Avery Allen, Boz, dec. Carson DesRosier, Cap, 4-0.

Third place: Asher Kemppainen, KF, dec. RJ Lowdog, BW, 1-0.

Fifth place: Gavin Stodtmeister, BW, p. Carter Johnson, MBS, 2:06.

138

First place: Leif Schroeder, Boz, tf. Bredan Barnes, KF, 23-8.

Third place: Idren Peak, sen., dec. Scout Allen, But, 3-2.

Fifth place: Mason Huber, GF, dec. Felix Petersen, Boz, 8-4.

145

First place: Brock Rodrigues, Boz, dec. Fin Nadeau, KF, 3-2, overtime

Third place: Trevin Welzien, MBS, dec. Cache Hilliard, GF, 6-1.

Fifth place: Cameron Savaria, Sky, dec. Justin Kovalicky, MS, 3-0.

152

First place: Hunter Meinzen, MBS, dec. Paolo Salimen, Sky, 11-5.

Third place: Noah Poe-Hatten, KF, dec. AJ LaFurge, GF, 11-9.

Fifth place: Dylan Graham, Cap, dec. Jace Mannix, MS, 8-5.

160

First place: Thomas Klepps, Sen, dec. Dougie Swanson, MBS, 5-3.

Third place: Brendan Lockart, GF, dec. Quinn Sullivan, But, 7-4.

Fifth place: Chase Youso, KF, p. Payton Gonser, GF, 4:20.

170

First place: Bridger Hall, MBS, p. Tanner Russell, KF, 3:49.

Third place: Garrett Rieke, KF, dec. Tyson Krahe, GF, 8-3.

Fifth place: Kaelan Patten, Boz, p. Dominik Scown, But, 2:55

182

First place: Noah Kovick, Cap, dec. Peyton Morton, Sen, 5-2.

Third place: Liam Swanson, GF, p. Paxton Boyce, KF, 4:09.

Fifth place: Bradden Rowles-Ortiz, Boz, p. Myles McClernan, But, 0:21.

205

First place: Elijah Davis, GF, dec. Zane McCormick, Cap, 5-3.

Third place: Brenner Bushfield, Sky, dec. Kameron Moreno, But, 6-2.

Fifth place: Zaybin Stewart, KF, p. McCade O' Reilly, Boz, 3:53.

285

First place: Ethan Deroche, GF, dec. Tom Walkup, Boz, 8-1.

Third place: Kobe Moreno, But, p. Josh Lee, Cap, 0:27.

Fifth place: Zac Malcolm, BW, dec. Camryn Vergeront, KG, 6-1.

Class A

Team scores: Sidney-Fairview 340, Frenchtown 156.5, Miles City 145.5, Havre-Box Elder 142.5, Laurel 141, Lewistown 134.5, Glendive73.5, Columbia Falls 72, Livingston-Big Timber 69, Corvallis 63, Hamilton-Darby 53.5, Hardin 50, Libby-Troy 50, Browning 46, Polson 43, Dillon-Twin Bridges-Sheridan 42.5, Billings Central-Joliet 23, Ronan 21, Stevensville-Victor 18, Whitefish 17, East Helena 3, Lockwood 3, Butte central 0.

103

First place: Owen Lonski, Sid-F, dec. Landen Stewart, Fre, 5-4.

Third place: Damen McCord, Lew, dec. Kaden Wise, Sid-F, 7-5.

Fifth place: Andrew Carmody, Ham-D, p. Noah Michaelson, 1:36.

113

First place: Walker Dyer, Fre, dec. Zander Dean, Sid-F, 5-4.

Third place: Justin Windauer, CF, p. Mich Chagnon, Hav-BE, 2:58

Fifth place: Braxton Scheeler, MC, tf. Ivan Lee, Lau, 18-3.

120

First place: Kaiden Cline, Sid-F, dec. Eli Warner, Fre, 8-2.

Third place: Riley Pleninger, Hav-BE, p. Johnathan Herr, Lau, 0:23.

Fifth place: Kanyon Stoker, Cor, dec. Kason Oolson, Lew, 10-5.

126

First place: Cooper Birdwell, Lew, md. Jake Bibler, Fre, 15-2

Third place: Currey Brown, MC, md. Xander Spady, Lib-T, 12-0.

Fifth place: Kedrick Baker, Pol, p. Sean Mehling, Har, 3:10.

132

First place: Jordan Darby, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Pleninger, Hav-BE, 7-4.

Third place: Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, dec. Everett Jensen, Sid-F, 5-2.

Fifth place: Jason Davis, Cor, p. Zane Schroeder, Fre, 1:35.

138

First place: Damian Leidholt, MC, dec. Keagan Campbell, Lau, 3-2.

Third place: Kolton Reid, Sid-F, def. Zander Burnison, Sid-F, 7-3.

Fifth place: Espyn Hostetler, Gle, injury default Cade Gubler, Liv, 1:00.

145

First place: Aden Graves, Sid-F, p. Triston Davis, Cor, 1:38.

Third place: Keagan Thompson, Lau, dec. Kaid Campbell, MC, 4-3.

Fifth place: Alex Kober, Liv, injury default Kolby Reum, Ron, 0:00.

152

First place: Connor Harris, Hav-BE, p. Trey Thompson, L-T, 5:42.

Third place: Kade Graves, Sid-F, dec. Adin Gibson, Liv, 4-3.

Fifth place: Lucas Thatcher, CF, dec. Tyler Emineth, Lau, 12-5.

160

First place: Orion Thivierge, Hav-BE, p. Bridger Williams, Ham-D, 4:28.

Third place: Dylan Lutz, Sid-F, dec. Duane Otto II, Lew, 3-2.

Fifth place: Daniel Collins, Ron, injury default Jacoby Mattern, Gle, 0:00.

170

First place: Cooper Hoffman, Dil, dec. Nelson Crisafulli, Gle, 8-5.

Third place: Conner Schwend, Har, p. Easton Hopes, Sid-F, 1:36.

Fifth place: Keaton Potter, Lew, p. Josh Bertram, CF, 1:53.

182

First place: Riley Waters, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Younger, Lau, 12-7.

Third place: Braydon Stone, CF, p. Sahkaia Wehr, Stev-V, 1:42.

Fifth place: Canyon Shope, Fre, injury default Brayden Stadell, Hav-BE, 0:00

205

First place: Jeff Jones, Sid-F, p. Tate Jones, Fre, 2:28.

Third place: Landon Farrar, Lew, p. Jayden Salios, Bro, 2:50

Fifth place: Connor Ulschak, Lau, p. Dante Pallone, Har, 2:02.

285

First place: Brodey Skogen, Sid-F, dec. Tyler Harms, MC, 4-0.

Third place: Bo Hakert, BilC, dec. Gabe Walker, MC, 6-3, overtime.

Fifth place: Dylan Morris, Lew, dec. Kirby Basta, Gle, 8-5.

Class B-C

Team scores: Glasgow 154, Huntley Project 134, Eureka 126, Whitehall 117, Circle 102.5, Townsend 84, St. Ignatius-Charlo 84, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 74.5, Cut Bank 66.5, Colstrip 66, Malta-Whitewater 60, Shepherd 57.5, Superior-Alberton 53, Manhattan 47, Poplar 47, Fairfield 42, Florence-Carlton 42, Thompson Falls 42, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 36, Anaconda 34, Jefferson 32, Shelby 30, Conrad 28.5, Baker 24, Chinook 22, Simms 18.5, Forsyth 18, Cascade 16, Arlee 14,  Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11, Valier 11, Deer Lodge 10, Red Lodge 9, Three Forks 7, Plains-Hot Springs 6, White Sulphur Springs 4, Wolf Point 4, Harlem 3, Highwood 3, Bigfork 0, Great Falls Central 0. 

Individual results

103

First place: Nate Blodnick, Ana, dec. Gavin Nedens, HP, 2-0.

Third place: Leo Anderson, Jef, p. Pancho Ibenez, Eur, 2:16.

Fifth place: Jake Kuka, Gla, p. Trevor O'Hara, FB-BS, 1:45.

113

First place: Krayle Stormer, Cir. dec. Miguel Ramos, Fairf, 8-6.

Third place: Cameron Mikesell, M-WW, dec. Jase Frederick, Pop, 3-1.

Fifth place: Cooper Lane, HP, md. Langdon Smith, Shep, 13-2.

120

First place: Trae Thilmony, TF, p. Tanner Cook, C-A-PC, 5:20.

Third place: Dawson Powers, Whl, injury default Tugg Taylor, Cir, 3:06.

Fifth place: Jeff Colesworthy, Con, dec. Bryson Bartelson, Cir, 6-4, overtime.

126

First place: Gunnar Smith, Eur, p. Roper Mycke, Con, 1:02.

Third place: Cooper Cook, C-A-PC, injury default Camron Reilly, For, 1:46.

Fifth place: Harold Miller, Shel, p. Walker Murphy, SI-C, 3:58.

132

First place: Colten Fast, Gla, dec. Kyle Durden, Eur, 7-0.

Third place: Riley Richtmyer, Tow, dec. Brady Ellison, C-A-PC, 6-0.

Fifth place: Mike Wilkinson, Whl, p. Adyn Meinzen, Flo, 2:01.

138

First place: Nathan Schmidt, Eur, dec. Forrest Fairbanks, Man, 9-4.

Third place: Canyon Casterline, Cir, p, Easton Held, Tow, 1:40.

Fifth place: Zach Valdez, Col, md. Trentin Walker, Whl, 11-2.

145

First place: Cole Becker, Cir, dec. Dallen Hoover, Whl, 6-5.

Third place: Coltin Siphakis, Man, dec. Damien Nesbitt, Bak, 5-1.

Fifth place: Colt Crawford, Arl, dec. Camryn Mears, M-WW, 6-3.

152

First place: Hank Dunn, Eur, p. Riley Forcella, Whl, 5:59.

Third place: Darwin Adams, SI-C, p. Wylee Lindeen, HP, 4:09.

Fifth place: Kaden Zimmerman, Gla, md. Andrew Anderson, CB, 10-2.

160

First place: Rylin Burns, Col, p. Callan Mears, M-WW, 0:28

Third place: Austin Vanek, CB, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whl, 2:01.

Fifth place: Kyler Hallock, Gla, forfeit over Avery Meinzen, Flo.

170

First place: Isaiah Allik, SI-C, dec. Nate Gorham, Shep, 5-4.

Third place: William Loveridge, HP, dec. Cameron Brusven, Shel, 4-3.

Fifth place: Caden Crowell, Cas, p. Gaten Wassberg. Whl, 0:51.

182

First place: Dylan Nieskens, Gla, dec. Kyler Alm, Flo, 3-1.

Third place: Stran Selman, HP, p. Trey Green, S-A, 4:00.

Fifth place: Troy Matt, SI-C, p. Hayden Axtman,FB-BS, 2;47.

205

First place: Cooper Larson, Gla, dec. Gage Schmitt, Shep, 5-2.

Third place: Jadon Lamb, Tow, dec. Jacob Berger, Pop, 9-4.

Fifth place: Kolter Bouma, Fairf, p. Brett Monroe, Val, 3:21.

285

First place: Journey Grimsrud, HP, p. Mayson Phipps, Gla, 2:42.

Third place: Trey Yates, Col, p. Jacob Lapinski, S-A, 3:12.

Fifth place: Wyatt Dunbar, Chin, p. Ruebin Swenson, C-J-I, 3:59.

 

