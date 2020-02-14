State wrestling tournament
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Friday
Class AA team scores: Great Falls 127, Billings Senior 108.5, Butte 102.5, Kalispell Flathead 99, Bozeman 94.5, Billings West 84, Helena Capital 65, Missoula Big Sky 61.5, Billings Skyview 57, Kalispell Glacier 48, Great Falls CMR 30, Missoula Sentinel 27, Belgrade 21.5, Helena 14, Missoula Hellgate 6.
Semifinal pairings
103: Daylan Forshee, Billings Senior, vs Jase Van Pelt, Billings West; Trey Whitlock, Butte, vs Hunter Ketchem, Skyview
113: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, vs Jalen Vladic, Billings Senior; Wyatt Van Pelt, West, vs Carter Schmidt, Belgrade.
120: Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky, vs Jesse Aarness, Billings West; Keagan Gransbery, Belgrade, vs Colton Martello, CMR.
126: Jayden Ramirez, Billings Senior vs Drake Rhodes, Billings West; Irish Furthmyre, Billings Skyview, vs Matthew DeWitt, Billings Senior.
132: Carson DesRosier, Capital, vs RJ Lowdog, Billings West; Asher Kemppalnen, Flathead, vs Avery Allen, Bozeman.
138: Brendan Barnes, Flathead, vs Idren Peak, Billings Senior; Scout Allen, Butte High, vs Leif Schroeder, Bozeman.
145: Fin Nadeau, Flathead vs Cache Hillard, Great Falls High; Trevin Welzien, Big Sky, vs Brock Rodrigues, Bozeman.
152: Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky, vs Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead; Dylan Graham, Capital, vs Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview.
160: Dougie Swanson, Big Sky, vs Brendan Lockart, GFH; Quinn Sullivan, Butte High, vs Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior.
170: Bridger Hall, Big Sky, vs Garrett Rieke, Flathead; Tanner Russell, Flathead, vs Tyson Krahe, GFH.
182: Noah Kovick, Capital, vs Liam Swanson, GFH; Paxton Boyce, Flathead, vs Payton Morton, Billings Senior.
205: Zane McCormick, Capital, vs Brenner Bushfield, Billings Skyview; Kameron Moreno, Butte, vs Elijah Davis, GFH.
285: Josh Lee, Capital, vs Ethan DeRoche, GFH; Kobe Moreno, Butte, vs Tom Walkup, Bozeman.
Class A team scores: Sidney 147.5, Miles City 83.5, Frenchtown 83.5, Laurel 72, Lewistown 71.5, Havre 69.5, Glendive 47, Columbia Falls 44, Livingston 43, Browning 39, Hamilton 38.5, Corvallis 34, Polson 34, Libby 32, Hardin 30, Dillon 25.5, Whitefish 17, Billings Central 16, Stevensville 11, Ronan 9, East Helena 3, Lockwood 3, Butte Central 0.
Semifinal pairings
103: Landen Stewart, Frenchtown, vs. Kaden Wise, Sidney; Andrew Carmody, Hamilton, vs. Owen Lonski, Sidney.
113: Walker Dyer, Frenchtown, vs. Mick Chagnon, Havre; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, vs. Zander Dean, Sidney.
120: Eli Warner, Frenchtown, vs. Riley Pleninger, Havre; Kason Olson, Lewistown, vs. Kaiden Cline, Sidney.
126: Jake Bibler, Frenchtown, vs. Currey Brown, Miles City; Xander Spady, Libby, vs. Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown.
132: Everett Jensen, Sidney, vs. Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, vs. Jordan Darby, Sidney.
138: Zander Burnison, Sidney, vs. Keagan Campbell, Laurel; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive, vs. Damian Leidholdt, Miles City.
145: Triston Davis, Corvallis, vs. Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Keagan Thompson, Laurel, vs. Aden Graves, Sidney.
152: Trey Thompson, Libby, vs. Adin Gibson, Lewistown; Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls, vs. Connor Harris, Havre.
160: Bridger Williams, Hamilton, vs. Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Duane Otto II, Lewistown, vs. Orion Thivierge, Havre.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon, vs. Conner Schwend, Hardin; Josh Bertram, Columbia Falls vs. Nelson Crisifulli, Glendive.
182: Sahkaia Wehr, Stevensville, vs. Cameron Younger, Laurel; Canyon Shope, Frenchtown, vs. Riley Waters, Sidney.
205: Tate Jones, Frenchtown, vs. Landon Farrar, Lewistown; Jayden Salios, Browning, vs. Jett Jones, Sidney.
285: Bo Hakert, Billings Central, vs. Tyler Harms, Miles City; Dylan Morris, Lewistown, vs. Brodey Skogen, Sidney.
Class B-C team scores: Huntley Project 72, Glasgow 66, Cut Bank 55.5, Whitehall 55, Eureka 49, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 47.5, Circle 46.5, Townsend 45, St. Ignatius-Charlo 42, Shepherd 34.5, Colstrip 33, Superior-Alberton 33, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 30, Manhattan 28, Fairfield 27, Malta 26, Florence-Carlton 25, Thompson Falls 25, Jefferson 22, Poplar 21, Simms 18.5, Anaconda 18, Baker 17, Shelby 16, Conrad 15.5, Chinook 12, Forsyth 12, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11, Valier 11, Deer Lodge 10, Red Lodge 9, Cascade 8, Arlee 7, Three Forks 7, Plains-Hot Springs 6, White Sulphur Springs 4, Wolf Point 4, Harlem 3, Highwood 3, Bigfork 0, Great Falls Central 0.
Semifinal pairings
103: Leo Anderson, Boulder vs. Gavin Nedens, Project; Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, vs. Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton-Big Sandy.
113: Langdon Smith, Shepherd, vs. Krayle Stormer, Circle; Cooper Lane, Project, vs. Miguel Ramos, Fairfield.
120: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls, vs. Tugg Taylor, Circle; Tanner Cook, C-A-PC, vs. Jeff Colesworthy, Conrad.
126: Gunnar Smith, Eureka, vs. Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Cooper Cook, C-A-PC, vs. Roper Mycke, Conrad.
132: Kyle Durden, Eureka, vs. Brady Ellison, C-A-PC; Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall, vs. Colten Fast, Glasgow.
138: Nathan Schmidt, Eureka, vs. Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Forrest Fairbanks, Manhattan, vs. Canyon Casterline, Circle.
145: Damien Nesbitt, Baker, vs. Dallen Hover, Whitehall; Coltin Siphakis, Manhattan, vs. Cole Becker, Circle.
152: Hank Dunn, Eureka, vs, Andrew Anderson, Cut Bank; Riley Forcella, Whitehall, vs. Darwin Adams, St. Ignatius-Charlo.
160: Avery Meinzen, Florence-Carlton, vs. Callan Mears, Malta; Austin Vanek, Cut Bank, vs. Rylin Burns, Colstrip.
170: Isaiah Allik, St. Ignatius-Charlo, vs. William Loveridge, Project; Nate Gorham, Shepherd, vs. Cameron Brusven, Shelby.
182: Kyler Alm, Florence-Carlton, vs. Stran Selman, Project; Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow, vs. Trey Green, Superior-Alberton.
205: Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, vs. Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Cooper Larson, Glasgow, vs. Brett Monroe, Valier.
285: Mayson Phipps, Glasgow, vs. Trey Yates, Colstrip; Jounrey Grimsrud, Project, vs. Ruebin Swenson, CJI.
