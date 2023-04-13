KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead wrestling coach Jeff Thompson recently announced several of the Brave Brawlers will be competing at the college level next season.
Thompson said Reina Koehler (Minot State University), Skye Shelmerdine (Minot State University), Trinity Boivin (Minot State University), Lilly McMahon, (Simpson University, Iowa), Gabe Lake (North Idaho College), Noah Poe-Hatten (North Idaho College), Forest Howell (North Idaho College) and Tynan Krause, (Providence) will all be wrestling in college.