HELENA — The Helena Capital wrestling team has a new head coach, according to an announcement by the Helena Public Schools on Tuesday.
Shawn Graham will take over at Capital following the tenure of Jeff Mahana who resigned from the job following this past season. Capital crowned two individual state champions last March in Noah Kovick and Carson DesRosier.
Kovick became the first CHS wrestler to ever win Class AA state titles in consecutive seasons. DesRosier, a three-time state finalist, will look to become Capital's first ever three-time champion next season.
Graham is also the executive director of the Montana Teachers' Retirement System.
"I'm honored to take the reins as the head coach of the Bruin wrestling team," Graham told 406mtsports.com via email. "Coach Mahana left the program in great shape with solid numbers and several state place winners returning next season. The cupboard is more than half-full and I'm excited to continue on what is already a successful program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.