BILLINGS — First-year Shepherd wrestling coach Brian Reichenbach has relayed a simple message to his team.
“Hard work is going to get us to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Reichenbach said of what he has stressed to the Mustangs.
And so far, so good, said Reichenbach as Shepherd prepares to host a mixer starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
“They are all working hard and it is starting to pay off on the mats, that’s for sure,” he said.
The Mustangs have 11 wrestlers out for the squad and are led by two returning state placers.
Senior Nate Gorham was second at the State B-C tourney at 182 pounds last year. Sophomore Langdon Smith was fifth at 103 pounds last year at state. Gorham is ranked second in the latest Class B-C wrestling rankings at 182. Smith is competing at 113 pounds this season.
At 205 pounds, senior Gage Schmitt is ranked fifth for Shepherd.
“We are being aggressive on our feet and getting lots of pins,” Reichenbach said. “We just have to keep moving forward and keep building towards our goal at state. There are only two things in wrestling — you either win or you learn.”
Competing at Friday's mixer will be Shepherd, Billings Central, Lockwood, Laurel JV, Red Lodge and Baker, said Reichenbach.
Shepherd will then compete at the Huntley Project Duals on Saturday. While wrestling will be the focus this weekend, Reichenbach will be coaching against two of his former Billings Skyview Falcons teammates.
Reichenbach was a teammate with Huntley Project coach Tim Kaczmarek for three years at Skyview. Kaczmarek graduated from Skyview in 2001 and Reichenbach graduated high school in 2002.
“It will be good. I’ve seen Timmy before when I was an assistant at (Billings) West and Skyview,” Reichenbach said. “Now it is more of a rivalry that we are in conference and just down the road from each other. We have some catching up to do if we are going to catch up to Huntley.”
Lockwood is guided by Beau Malia, another of Reichenbach’s teammates at Skyview. Malia won the second of his four state titles during Reichenbach’s senior season. Lockwood opened a freshman academy this season. Plans call for the full high school to open next school year.
“We have seen Beau at every tournament so far,” Reichenbach said. “They were in Huntley the first weekend with us and they went up to Glasgow for the Saturday JV part of it. It is nice to see guys I went through school with coaching and be able to see them on the weekends.”
