HELENA -- For the first time in the history of Jefferson High wrestling, the Panthers captured the Choteau Classic Wrestling Tournament championship. Powered by three-time All-Stater Leo Anderson's title at 113-pounds, Cameron Mikesell's second-place finish at 126, and seven other top-6 placings, JHS handily outdistanced runner-up Cut Bank 215-142.
"This is a first for Jefferson," said veteran coach Troy Humphrey after his matmen claimed the prestigious Class B/C Choteau tourney crown. "We got second (place) a couple times in the late '90s, but never the champions."
Columbus/Absarokee/Park City placed third in the 30-team tournament with 135 points, while Elkhorn-area rival Townsend finished sixth at 105.
Anderson garnered his second Choteau Classic crown with a 6-2 decision over Logan VanDyke (Conrad), improving his season mark to a sparkling 23-3. The Panther senior moves to 136-25 for his career, just one victory shy of Jefferson's all-time wins record of 137, held by Rob Smartnick from 2009-12. Anderson also owns 96 lifetime pins, and is closing in on Smartnick's program standard of 101.
Mikesell, a junior, was pinned by Dayne Sullivan (Simms) in the chipper, for just his fourth loss of the year, against 23 wins. He and Anderson share the team lead of 19 season staples. Placing third for JHS, with consolation finals triumphs, were juniors John Armstrong (22-8) and Jace Oxarat (17-6), at 145 and 160 pounds; 120-pound sophomore Dayton Brown (14-6); and freshman Brady Armstrong (24-6) at 170.
Rounding out the purple-and-gold grapplers reaching the podium were fourth-place finishers Braeden Jones (17-10), a senior at 182; sophomore Dylan Mikesell (23-5) at 113; and freshman Leighton LaFromboise (9-7), placing sixth at 120. Leighton's father is six-time NRA bareback bronc champ Heath LaFromboise.
Jefferson's phenomenal 73-point winning margin over Cut Bank is especially significant, considering the Panthers competed with four "open" weight classes. Also interesting is the fact that seven of their podium matmen are underclassmen.
"I'm open at 103, 138 and heavyweight, and my 205, Jeyden Sullican, was injured and didn't rassle in Choteau," related Humphrey, who coached the Panthers to the 2021 Western Division championship last year. "We hope to have him back for the Townsend BC Duals next weekend."
Spearheading coach John O'Dell's Townsend matmen in Choteau was 152-pound champion Riley Richtmyer, who defeated Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls/Noxon) 3-1 for his finals victory. Richtmyer, a senior, lifted his season record to 24-6.
Also standing on the podium for the Bulldogs were Blake Wellenstein (16-14) and Julian Stewart (17-9), at 126 and 205. They both came in fifth place.
