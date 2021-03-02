Action for this segment of Sidelines takes place on the wrestling mats, at the bowling concourse, and on the pool table.
Western B/C Divisional Wrestling
At the Western B/C Wrestling Tournament in Cut Bank, Jefferson High placed runner-up to Whitehall, 175-169.5. The Panthers qualified eight grapplers for this week’s State Tournament, highlighted by a pair of runners-up, in the new 24-team super divisional tourney.
Placing second were junior Leo Anderson at 103 pounds, and freshman Dylan Mikesell at 113. Anderson, a two-time all-stater (fourth in 2019 and third in 2020) enters State in Shelby with a 28-4 record, while Mikesell stands at 16-5.
Finishing third were teammates Christian Davis (22-4) and Braeden Jones (23-8), at 113 and 182, while Panther 138-pounder John Armstrong (23-7, 17 pins) placed fourth. Rounding out JHS coach Troy Humphrey’s State qualifiers were heavyweight Matt Riehl (24-9), Jace Oxarant (22-8) at 145, and Dayton Brown (17-6) at 120.
Townsend’s matmen were led by 138-pound runner-up Riley Richtmyer, a sophomore, who owns a 10-1 mark. Bulldog coach John O’Dell’s other State qualifier is Sam Lane (15-8) in the 152 division.
USBC City Bowling tourneys
The Helena USBC City Bowling Tournaments concluded at Sleeping Giant Lanes on Sunday, with Shawn Jacobs and Caitlyn Murphy capturing the tourney’s all-events scratch titles. Jacobs knocked down 2073 pins in the Open tourney, while Murphy leveled 1948 pins in the Womens’ event.
In Open’s Division A, Dave Thunstrom garnered the singles title (824), Landon Dargan/George Cotton won the doubles crown (1514), and the team event was claimed by KAOS (2926). The Division B singles winner was William Kussman (826), while Fred Fesenden/Kussman captured the doubles championship (1538), and Spieker Sprinklers won the team crown (2900). David Champa achieved the handicap all-events category (2316).
The Womens’ singles champion was Lesley Farry (820), Jenny Chambers/Caitlyn Murphy earned the doubles crown (1575), and team competition was garnered by Gutterly Rediculous (2784). Farry claimed the handicap all-events title (2282).
In the Youth Tournaments, Division A champions included Flex Tape in the team event; doubles partners Jacob Balcerzak/Kaleb Hopkins; singles, Caydann Cox in the singles; and all-events winners Balcerzak, Karina Haight, Chris Clack and Hailey Hess.
Winning Division B events were Lords of Pinter Fell in the team; Doubles, Freedom Nash/Delores Klar in doubles; Tryp Schiller at singles; and all-events champs Wyatt Bernhardt, Zandra Pershing and CJ Flugge.
The Bantam winners were Black Panthers in team; Cruz Romero/ Weston Sampson at doubles; Singles, Romero in singles; and in all-events Romero, Roselyn Almendinger, Sampson, Whitley Orth.
Valentine’s Day pool tourney
Tim Webster and Jackie Thompson recently captured their third consecutive Valentine’s Day Mixed Doubles pool tournament championship, at the Valley Hub. Webster and Thompson came through the consolation bracket and defeated Cassie Shilling and Richard Kirk – who were in the Cat Bird seat – twice, 5-3 and 5-3, for the three-peat.
Kris Vladic and Chad Ripley placed third in the 20-team APA tourney, which was under the auspices of Paper & Felt Billiards.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
