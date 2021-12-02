BILLINGS — After a year of wrestling at duals and mixers during the regular season, it is an understatement to say the Sidney Eagles are excited about hosting their annual tournament this Friday and Saturday.
The four-time reigning State A team champions welcome one of the larger tourney fields for the invite in Baker, Bowman (North Dakota), Circle, Colstrip, Columbia High (Idaho), Miles City, first-year program Custer-Hysham, Glendive, Dickinson (North Dakota), Forsyth, Glasgow, Hardin, Huntley Project, Lake Stevens (Washington), Laurel, Lockwood, Mahomet Seymour (Ill.), Minot (North Dakota), Oak Harbor (Ohio), Poplar, Post Falls (Idaho), Broadus, Rapid City Central (South Dakota), Watford City (North Dakota) and Williston (North Dakota).
Missing from the field are the Billings Public Schools and Bozeman, as Class AA will begin its season on Dec. 10 this year.
However, veteran Sidney coach Guy Melby said teams like traditional Class B Power Huntley Project, the reigning Class A runner-up Locomotives, Lockwood and Oak Harbor have been added to the field.
“We’ll miss the AA schools but we’ll go with what we’ve got,” Melby said. “It will be exciting. We are looking forward to it.
“We didn’t have the tournament last year. It’s been a couple years. We are excited to see everyone and to see where we are at. We’ll be fairly decent. We might not be as tough as the past four years, but we’ll be pretty tough and decent.”
The competition will be a duals event on Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Sidney High gym. The first-round of the individual tourney will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday. The tourney will resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday with placing matches beginning at 5 p.m.
There will also be a girls tournament. On Friday, Melby said the girls will probably wrestle in a round-robin format, although some girls may be on the boys’ varsity or JV duals teams. The girls individual tourney will be held on Saturday. The girls’ side will feature eight-wrestler brackets.
Sidney’s lineup will feature Aden Graves (160), a three-time state champion. Overall, Melby said the Eagles have seven state placers back: Kaden Wise, 138 (4th place at 103 in 2020); Gordon Knapp, 103 (3rd place last year at 103); Owen Lonski, 126 (two-time state champ); Zander Dean, 145 (1st at 126 in 2021, 2nd at 113 in 2020), Zander Burnison, 152 (2nd at 145 in 2021, 4th at 138 in 2020, 2nd at 145 in 2019), and Grady Nelson (3rd at 152 in 2021).
The Eagles also have four girls out, including Amaiya Kirn, a state champion last year at 126 and Keela Kary, who was fifth at 120 last year.
Don Jenkins back at Shepherd
Don Jenkins has returned as the wrestling coach at Shepherd.
Jenkins was last with the school from 2017-2019. Before his first coaching stint at Shepherd, Jenkins was a longtime head coach at Big Sandy.
Jenkins succeeds Brian Reichenbach as coach of the Mustangs.
“We’re doing good. The numbers are good,” Jenkins said. “We’ll be young, with a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
“They’ll be fighters and are starting to pick it up good and run with it. That’s all you can ask of them.”
Jenkins said 18 total wrestlers are out, including 15 boys and three girls.
Senior LeeAnn Hoch, who was second at 103 pounds at last year’s inaugural girls state tourney, recently signed with the University of Providence to wrestle Jenkins said.
“That’s a pretty big honor for any program,” said Jenkins.
The Mustangs also have two previous state placers back on the boys team in senior Langdon Smith (6th at 113 in 2020 and 5th at 103 in 2019) and sophomore Tyler Niles (6th at 132 in 2021).
“The interest is there,” said Jenkins of his wrestlers. “It will take a couple years but when it gets going, it will take off.”
