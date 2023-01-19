WORDEN — The legacy continues in Sidney.
The Eagles, with 13 state championships including the last five, have another pair of aces on this year’s team in seniors Owen Lonski and Zander Dean.
Both competitors are looking to help the Eagles, who were competing in duals against Huntley Project and Billings West at Worden on Thursday, win a sixth straight State A team championship and conclude individual championship high school careers with another state title.
If the two teammates do find themselves standing atop the podium at the state wrestling tourney, Lonski would become a member of the elite four-time state championship club and Dean would conclude his career with a third straight title and fourth finals appearance.
Lonski has a record of 33-5 this year and is ranked first in the state at 138 pounds. By virtue of the location of the town of Sidney, and because the team tries to seek out the toughest competition, the Eagles wrestle against plenty of out-of-state squads and that is where Lonski has suffered most of his rare defeats.
If Lonski were to capture a fourth state crown, he’d become the fourth Eagle to do so. The list of Eagles four-time state champions includes Jesse Obergfell (2004-07), Gresh Jones (2012-15) and Aden Graves (2019-22).
The current membership in the Montana four-time state champions club stands at 38. Class AA wrestlers Teegan Vasquez of Kalispell Glacier and Avery Allen of Bozeman will also be aiming for a fourth state title at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark from Feb. 10-11.
“I’m super excited to be there,” Lonski said. “It has crossed my mind. Being the fourth four-timer (at Sidney) has a good ring to it. It was super exciting to watch Aden get his last year and I’m super excited to get mine this year.”
Sidney coach Guy Melby said that Lonski is aware of what he is chasing.
“We’ve talked about it. It’s obviously a goal of his,” Melby said. “After he won his first, or his second, or third title.
“It’s just another match, whether it’s six minutes or eight minutes or nine minutes, 30 seconds. Whatever it takes. He knows that.”
Dean has wrestled to a 33-2 mark this year and is the No. 1 rated wrestler in his classification at 145 pounds. His two losses were to wrestlers from Poway (California) and Adams City (Colorado) at the season opening Sidney Eagle Invitational.
There really isn’t a secret to his success, Dean said, other than pushing himself in the wrestling room.
“Just working hard in practice and doing everything right,” Dean offered of the keys to his success. “I’ve just had a bunch of teammates push me in practice and my older brothers (Christian and Trevor) pushed me to be ready.”
Lonski and Dean have been varsity starters all four years they’ve been with the Eagles and each should finish their career in the top 10 for victories at Sidney Melby said.
“Both of them are team leaders and doing well for that,” said Melby. “We are really young. We’re not a great dual team, but a better individual tourney team. They are great leaders and we are pleased with that.”
Lonski will continue his wrestling career at the University of Mary (North Dakota), a NCAA D-II program, next season.
“I’m super excited, but mostly focused on getting the next state title,” said Lonski, who later added that “it keeps me comfortable that I’ll get done this year and won’t be done wrestling.”
Dean is a three-sport athlete and in football he has been selected to the East team as a cornerback for the Montana East-West Shrine Game. He was an all-state cornerback and all-conference quarterback this past year.
In American Legion Baseball, Dean was an all-conference shortstop for the Richland County Patriots last summer.
Dean wants to go to college and aims to play sports at the next level, but hasn’t decided if he wants to pursue football, wrestling or baseball.
“The doors are wide open for him,” said Melby.
While the pair of standout grapplers will continue to work hard through divisionals and leading up to the state tourney in pursuit of individual goals they are also focused on helping Sidney add another championship trophy to the case.
“I’m extremely grateful,” said Lonski. “It’s not every year you try to go for a sixth state team title and a fourth individual title. Zander is excited to get his third and (sophomore) Reece (Graves) is excited to go for his second. We’re pretty stoked.”
“That’s the goal,” added Dean of winning a sixth straight team title. “We have a really good shot, but will have to keep working harder and harder.”
