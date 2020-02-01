BILLINGS — It’s plain and simple — Sidney seniors Jett Jones and Kaiden Cline simply enjoy wrestling.
“It’s like a hobby. I’ve just enjoyed it for as long as I remember,” Cline, the second-ranked wrestler in Class A at 120 pounds, said Saturday during a break in action at the Billings Mixer at West High School. “All the hard work and all of my friends and not everyone can do it. It helps having this good of a team.”
When asked what his hobbies were, Jones — the top-ranked 205-pound wrestler in Class A — said “wrestling and lifting.”
It’s easy to see why the two enjoy the sport so much. As a result of the Eagles’ hard work this year as a team, the two-time defending State A champions are top-ranked and have won every tournament they’ve entered, from the season-opening Sidney Invitational, to stops in Glasgow and Bismarck, North Dakota.
Sidney is an amazing 36-0 in duals, with duals tourney victories at their own meet, Glasgow, Casper (Wyoming), Gillette (Wyoming) and the Class A Duals. When the Eagles were crowned Class A Duals champions in Lewistown last weekend, it marked their third straight triumph in that tourney.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of it,” Jones said. “It’s fun. I get to go out with this team my senior year.”
“It’s definitely a privilege to be on a team like this,” Cline said.
While the Eagles appear to be unstoppable, Jones and Cline know the hard work that has produced championship results so far has to continue if Sidney is to claim another state title. The Eastern A Divisional is Feb. 8 in Lewistown and the state tournament Feb. 14-15 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Jones said the Eagles are aware they need to keep working hard. At many tourneys, they’ve felt as though “we have a target on our back.”
“It’s that target on your back, you have to stay hungry,” Jones said of the next two weeks.
Cline said all of the Eagles are on the same page, knowing “anyone is beatable.” Team members all have goals of being a state-place winner and finishing in the top six.
“We just have to work as hard as you can to place,” Cline said. “Our goal is to have everyone in the top six.”
Jones is a two-time state placer. He was first at state at 182 pounds last year and third at 160 pounds as a sophomore.
This season Jones is 42-0, including 30 pins. He won his lone match on Saturday with a pin. Jones said there is some pressure with being undefeated, but he just has to continue the course.
“Just practice and have a good week of practice,” he said. “We are not going anywhere in between now and divisionals. It will be the first full week of practice in a long time. I just have to go and continue what I’ve been doing.”
Longtime Sidney coach Guy Melby said if boys powerlifting, which will be offered beginning in the 2020-21 school year during the spring season, was sanctioned by the Montana High School Association this year, Jones would probably participate in the sport.
“He’s really quiet. He’s really humble and just knows how to work hard and works hard every day and is an avid weight lifter,” Melby said. “If he had to pick between weight training and wrestling, if it was at the same time of the year, he’d probably pick weight training. He loves wrestling, but if he had to pick, he loves the weight room.”
Cline is a two-time state placer and was second at state at 113 pounds last year and first at 103 pounds as a sophomore. Cline is 37-6 this season. Cline did not wrestle on Saturday as he is battling sickness.
The competitiveness of the Eagles’ practice room has helped Cline perfect his skills.
“It’s tough,” Cline said of the wrestling room. “That’s one of the reasons we are so good. We have good practice partners and people to push us.”
Melby said Cline is focused as the postseason approaches.
“He’s a tilter. He’s got the school record for two-point and 3-point near-falls,” Melby said of Cline. “He will tilt you from anywhere.
“Now he’s just trying to get back on top of that podium. He’s been pushing really hard and has sharpened his skills as far as technique goes.”
Jones and Cline are two of the Eagles' three seniors. The third is Everett Jensen. All three serve as team captains. Jensen, who was third at state last year at 126 pounds, is 31-8 this season. He was sidelined this weekend to rest an injury.
“He’s a solid, get-after it guy,” Melby said of Jensen, the top-ranked 132-pound wrestler in Class A. “He likes to wrestle six minutes and get after it.”
Jett Jones will be the third and final Jones brother to wrestle for the Eagles. The elder brother, Gresh Jones, captured four State A titles for Sidney from 2012-15 and now wrestles for Dickinson State. Trace Jones won two state titles for Sidney and now participates in football and track and field for DSU.
Jett will take a different path than his brothers and plans on enlisting in the Navy.
“I had family members in the military and they talked to me about it,” he said. “My older brothers, Gresh and Trace, talked to me about college, the good, and the bad, and what they think of it, and I thought the military fit me better.”
Cline, whose step brother Zander Burnison is a sophomore on the Eagles, will be wrestling at DSU next year.
“I’m glad I get to keep wrestling,” he said.
With their love for the sport, Jones and Cline are ready for the postseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.