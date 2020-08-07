State Wrestling Championships

Jett Jones, pictured after winning the State A 205-pound championship match on Feb. 15, has signed with Montana State-Northern.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Outgoing Sidney senior Jett Jones has signed a wrestling scholarship with Montana State-Northern, MSUN announced Thursday.

Jones was planning to join the Navy before deciding to continue his wrestling career, according to Sidney athletic director Chris Lee.  

Jones won Class A state individual titles in each of the last two seasons, at 182 pounds in 2019 and at 205 in February. He helped the Eagles win team titles in each of those seasons.

Tags

Load comments