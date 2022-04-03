CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Six Montana wrestlers claimed All-American honors at the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase on Saturday.
Keyan Hernandez (2nd, 113), Teegan Vasquez (5th, 126), Carter Schmidt (7th, 132), Avery Allen (3rd, 138), Paolo Salminen (5th, 170), and Mason Christian (4th, 182) all earned All-American honors by placing in the top eight of their respective weight classes.
Hernandez and Allen were also All-Americans at the event last year with Allen placing third at 145 pounds and Hernandez taking fifth at 106 pounds.
Hernandez, who was wrestling as a member of Team Champs over the weekend, is a sophomore at Billings West and won his second straight State AA title at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in February to cap consecutive undefeated seasons.
Allen, wrestling for the Big Game Wrestling Club, is a junior three-time state champion for Bozeman.
Vasquez, competing for the Kalispell Wrestling Club, is a junior for Kalispell Glacier and will also be aiming for a fourth state title next season.
Schmidt, the 126-pound State AA titlist for Belgrade this year, was also wrestling for the Big Game Wrestling Club.
Salminen, a junior at Billings Skyview, was 40-0 this past season en route to the 170-pound State AA crown. Salminen was representing the Billings Wrestling Club.
Christian, a junior for Butte, was the 182-pound state titlist this year. Christian was representing the Mine Yard Dogs Wrestling Club at the tourney.
