VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six wrestlers from Montana placed at the 33rd annual High School Nationals wrestling tournament here.
The event started on Friday and finished on Sunday.
In the seniors division, Aden Graves of Sidney was sixth at 160 pounds; Austin Vanek was fourth at 182; and Trae Thilmony was fourth at 145. Graves is a four-time State A champion. Vanek earned his second straight B-C state title for Cut Bank this season. Thilmony was a three-time state champion for Thompson Falls.
Junior Avery Allen of Bozeman, a three-time State AA champion, placed third at 138 pounds.
In the sophomore division, Anders Thompson of Kalispell Flathead was fourth at 170 and Keyan Hernandez of Billings West eighth at 113. Thompson was the State AA runner-up this season at 170 pounds. Hernanez won his second straight state title.
The top eight in each weight class earn All-American recognition.
