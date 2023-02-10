BILLINGS — Chris Rathjen didn't exactly intend to advance to the Class A 138-pound semifinals in the way he did.
Not only was the Columbia Falls wrestler's third-place finish at the Western A divisional "not exactly what I was hoping for," as he called it, but it also meant that he was paired in the first round with Sidney's Owen Lonski — a three-time state champion gunning for a rare fourth — in an unusual turn of events due to a nagging illness impacting Lonski's seeding.
But nearly every crucial Columbia Falls match on the first day of the state wrestling tournament Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark seemed to go its way — and now the "MatCats" are staring down potential history.
Rathjen won a 9-6 decision over Lonski (who is battling a lingering case of mononucleosis, per Sidney coach Guy Melby), then won another by a 14-8 margin over Livingston's Gage McGillvray to be one of nine Columbia Falls wrestlers in Saturday's Class A semifinals as it leads the team competition after the opening rounds.
The Wildcats — who are seeking their first title since 1990 — top by 23 points a top five that includes numerous well-known Eastern A powers: Miles City, Laurel, Sidney and Havre, in that order. But the Western A has been waiting a long time to bring a first-place trophy home, with Corvallis' 2012 win being the only one in the division in the past 20 years.
After Sidney and Havre's back-to-back five-year title reigns over the past decade, Columbia Falls is now in prime position to finally break the west's hex.
"I'm hyped. I'm very pumped up right now," Rathjen said after punching his semifinal ticket. "Got put in a pretty hard spot in the bracket and I'm happy the way it's turning out so far.
"I think we are a very strong team right now. We got some really, really solid kids ... everyone on the team is just real strong-hearted, nobody gives up. We love the sport, we're just happy to be here."
Rathjen will face teammate Winslow Peters for a trip to the 138-pound state title match, which pretty much explains in a nutshell how well Columbia Falls' Friday went.
Down 1.5 points to Laurel following first-round matchups, the Wildcats turned on the jets in the quarterfinals. Not only did those expected to cruise — such as unbeaten defending state champ Justin Windauer on his way to the 160 semis — do exactly that, but other grapplers like 145-pounder Billy Gustafson (who upset Eastern No. 2 seed Sean Mehling of Hardin in the quarters) and 126-pounder Tyler Glifry (who will wrestle at state's second day for the first time) stepped up.
The breakout performances made coach Jessie Schaeffer a pleased man — but also a cautious one.
"All the way through the whole lineup right now, (the) kids are just firing," Schaeffer said. "We hope we can continue that into tomorrow ... these guys have a lot of people sitting at the back door (waiting).
"We can't overlook anything right now. We had a great first few rounds. It's nice to be in a position we're in right now, obviously. ... We're in a position right now (where) we got to win matches."
Second-place Miles City (85 points), which itself is looking to end a long state championship drought dating back to 1986, will likely need some outside help to stop Columbia Falls' charge. Cowboys coach Mike Etchemendy believes the 165-point mark is one that if a Class A team reaches it, "they're going to be able to win it," — and the Wildcats stand at 108 after Friday.
Miles City's own heavy hitters did their jobs to keep it afloat, however. Reigning 120 champ Isaac Beardsley picked up two pins in less than 90 seconds each at 132 to advance, while at 285, the Cowboys' recent dominance in the weight looks primed to continue.
With 2022 heavyweight champ Gabe Walker now on Etchemendy's staff, a second straight Miles City one-two at 285 is possible as both Holden Meged (last year's runner-up) and Jackson Miller pinned their quarterfinal foes in under a minute. They would face each other if they win their Saturday openers against Frenchtown's Philip Herald and Browning's Brendyn Whiteman, respectively.
"It's just quite an experience," Meged said about Miles City's heavyweight history. "Some kids aren't capable or they don't have the opportunity to work with such a great program with their heavyweights. ... Miles City heavyweights have always been known to be great wrestlers and great leaders, so we're going to try to keep that going."
Laurel (80 points) and five-time defending champion Sidney (76) are more of outside chances to make a Saturday surge, with the illness to Lonski greatly hurting the Eagles' chances of an unprecedented sixth straight Class A win. Still, Sidney got five semifinalists through including Zander Dean, who at 145 is looking to close his high school career with a third straight state championship.
The Locomotives, meanwhile, could also have a repeat champ as 113-pounder Elijah Nose (the 103 winner in 2022) takes on Hardin's Cale Nedens for a spot in that weight's title match, where the victor will take on the winner between Dillon's Logan Barnes and Havre's Matt Lemer. Aden Winder (145) and Camden Johnson (170) will join him as Laurel's semifinal representatives.
"I feel pretty confident," Nose said of his tourney run. "(It's) a lot different. I broke my finger in the first tournament of the season, so coming back, I'm just a little not as stronger and I don't have my gas up as much as I'd want it to be. I think I can do just fine with less, just (use) the rest of my fingers, you know?"
