All-Class State Tournament

Sidney's Zander Dean shakes hands with Miles City's Morgan Buckingham after their match at 145 pounds during the first day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Sidney's wrestling team and state hardware often go hand-in-hand.

But although Eagles senior Zander Dean — who won the 145-pound Class A title at last weekend's Montana All-Class Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — captured the third state championship of his decorated prep career Saturday, he wished teammate Owen Lonski was able to celebrate another title of his own with him, too.

2023 MHSA State Wrestling Tournament Championships

Miles City's Holden Meged wrestles Browning's Brendyn Whiteman in the 285-pound class during the 2023 MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night.

