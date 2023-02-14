BILLINGS — Sidney's wrestling team and state hardware often go hand-in-hand.
But although Eagles senior Zander Dean — who won the 145-pound Class A title at last weekend's Montana All-Class Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — captured the third state championship of his decorated prep career Saturday, he wished teammate Owen Lonski was able to celebrate another title of his own with him, too.
Lonski, who at 138 pounds was looking to join an exclusive club of four-time state champions, was dealing with a lingering case of mononucleosis and, not being at 100%, lost his first-round matchup to Columbia Falls' Chris Rathjen. Ill and all, Lonski stormed back to capture an epic third-place win and stamp his place among the legends of the 13-time state champion Eagles, even if he didn't join the four-timers club.
Basking in the glory of his own title win, Dean was simultaneously beaming with pride for Lonski following his friend's gutsy performance.
"He fought back all the way to third," Dean said. "I'm proud of him. ... We're always practice partners, and it's kind of sad going out there wrestling with him at the very end, our last time warming up together. But it was good."
Dean, who said following his win over Browning's Tahj Wells that he was still uncommitted on a college, closed his high school career with title wins at 126 and 145 pounds (twice) plus a runner-up finish at 113 pounds his freshman season, being part of three Sidney state championship teams (from 2020-22) in the process.
The reality of being a three-time individual champ hadn't quite struck Dean immediately following his final high school match, but he noted that there was plenty of practice behind the scenes that led him to that magic moment.
"It feels good," Dean said. "It hasn't really hit me yet, but I know I put in the work, so I know I deserved it."
Meged follows in Miles City teammate's footsteps
Denied a state championship as Class A's runner-up at 285 pounds in 2022, Miles City's Holden Meged got good advice from his coaching staff in the year leading up to his 2023 title win.
That included tips directly from the wrestler who beat him.
Meged lost to teammate Gabe Walker in the heavyweight final a year ago, and when Walker graduated, he joined the Cowboys' coaching staff as an assistant. That meant Walker was in the Miles City wrestling room daily, helping Meged, a junior, to develop the tools to make himself a state champion.
When he beat Browning's Brendyn Whiteman 11-3 in the 285-pound final Saturday, Meged became just that.
"Last year, I lost to my teammate in the finals," Meged said. "And from there, (I) went into the locker room and talked to my coach and told him I'd do whatever it takes to get to this position. I worked my butt off getting back here after a partially torn hamstring earlier this year, and honestly, I didn't think I was going to be here.
"Every day, Gabe helped me out with little moves to try to stay away from putting much pressure on my hamstring. All my coaches helped out tremendously, couldn't do it without them."
Lockwood pair wins historic double for Lions wrestling
From having just five wrestlers last season to crowning the first two state champions in program history this past weekend, the Lockwood wrestling team made its presence felt at Metra.
The Lions, who just finished their first season of having a full selection of athletes (eighth grade through senior) at their disposal to choose from for the first time since the school opened in 2019, finished seventh in Class A and has room to grow in future seasons as nine of Lockwood's 12 state qualifiers were underclassmen.
But no matter what the future trajectory of the program is, Lions freshman Brody Ketterling will forever be known as the first to prove a Lockwood wrestler can win at the state's highest level.
The 120-pounder won a decision over Ronan's Ridge Cote to be the Lions wrestling team's inaugural state champ. Minutes later, sophomore teammate Cole Krutzfeldt became the second Lockwood wrestler to do it after he won the 126-pound crown over Columbia Falls' Tyler Gilfry.
Coached by Beau Malia, a former unbeaten four-time champion at Billings Skyview, the Lions could find themselves adding more state titles to the collection sooner rather than later.
"It's a really good feeling, just being first in general," Ketterling said on being Lockwood's first champ. "We'll definitely be a lot stronger in a few years since all of our younger ones are really strong. Definitely will help us out in the long run."
"Malia is a great coach," Krutzfeldt said. "I'm excited to help grow this program next year being a junior. I think we'll have some tough eighth-graders in, lot of tough freshmen, as well. I think it's a great opportunity for Lockwood."
