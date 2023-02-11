All-Class State Tournament

Columbia Falls' wrestlers pose for a picture with the Class A team trophy on the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday. The title is the Wildcats' first since 1990.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — For decades, most Western A teams traveling to Billings for the All-Class Wrestling Tournament might as well have turned back around if they were expecting to win the thing.

Over the past 20 seasons entering this year, only Corvallis in 2012 had been able to outlast all of many Eastern A wrestling forces that dot the landscape at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. But with no clear frontrunner in the title race going into this weekend, it left an open gap for whatever program got red-hot at the right time.

