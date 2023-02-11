All-Class State Tournament

Billings West raises the Class AA team trophy on the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The last time Billings West won a Class AA state wrestling title, it was led by a three-time state champ with the last name of Hernandez.

29 years later, history repeated itself for the Golden Bears as another Hernandez — a pair of them actually — helped West snap a 29-year streak without a state title.

All-Class State Tournament

Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez raises his arms after defeating Butte's Kip Pumnea in the Class AA 132 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
All-Class State Tournament

Great Falls' Kale Baumann wrestles Bozeman's Avery Allen in the Class AA 145 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
All-Class State Tournament

Butte's Mason Christian points towards the crowd after defeating Helena Capital's Talon Marsh in the Class AA 285 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Load comments