BILLINGS — The last time Billings West won a Class AA state wrestling title, it was led by a three-time state champ with the last name of Hernandez.
29 years later, history repeated itself for the Golden Bears as another Hernandez — a pair of them actually — helped West snap a 29-year streak without a state title.
The wrestler this time around was Keyan Hernandez, who won his third Class AA state title on Saturday at the Metra in Billings and matched his dad, Jeremy Hernandez, the current West head coach and 3-timer back in 1994.
"I just hugged my dad and started crying," Keyan Hernandez said when West clinched the team title. "It was the happiest thing in my life that's ever happened to me. Yes, I won today, but to see my dad finally accomplish his lifelong goal as a head coach just makes me so happy."
With the Class AA team scores tied between West and two-time defending state champion Flathead heading into the finals, there was plenty of drama. Yet, the Bears won three titles starting at 103 pounds as freshman Makael Aguayo earned his first state title after defeating Tristan Vladic of Senior via a major decision.
At 113 pounds, Zach Morse added to the West lead with an 11-1 major decision over Nolan Brown of Belgrade. Morse, a sophomore, is now a two-time champ and is halfway to becoming the Golden Bears first four-timer.
"Billings West has never had a four-timer," Morse said. "I'm planning on being the first."
Morse did a back flip after his victory and also talked about what it meant to finally bring home a state team title for the Golden Bears.
"Flathead has won it the past two years," he said. "And it was really important for us to take it from them."
The win by Keyan Hernandez meant that West, which advanced four wrestlers to the final round with Jesse Aarness finishing as the runner-up at 138 pounds, would win the title unless Flathead was able to win all three of its finals matches by pin.
The Braves did win one match as 182-pounder Noah Poe-Hatten won a 9-7 decision over AJ Lafurge of CMR. Yet, the championship was locked up prior to that when Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen won his state title rematch from last season with Flathead's Anders Thompson.
Salminen notched a 9-5 victory to go back-to-back and in the background, West celebrated like it was 1994 all over again.
"All the credit goes to these kids," Hernandez said. "They're the ones in the room. They are busting their butts, sweating, and bleeding and going through injuries. If anyone deserves credit, it's them. I'm just a guy in the corner yelling."
But usually, with the way West operates, he's not the only one yelling words of encouragement.
"We are a family and they're like brothers," Jeremy Hernandez said. "Every tournament we get in trouble because we have 14 or 15 people in our corner. They have been that way since the club days. They are a family and they love each other."
Sharing a team championship with his son, only reinforced that feeling.
"It's amazing to share it with my son," Hernandez said. "I want to share it with kids like Jace Rhodes and Drake Rhodes — Jace Van Pelt. We wanted to win it for all those guys. But to share it with my son, it just adds to the excitement and how proud I am of these kids."
When it was all said and done, West won the team race with 220 points and 11 wrestlers total on the podium compared to 211.5 for Flathead, which placed 14. Great Falls High, which crowned two state champs, also brought home some hardware by taking third with 178. Senior was fourth with 165, followed by Helena Capital in fifth with 145.
4-time quest complete for Avery Allen, Teegan Vasquez
While the team race was filled with drama, there was relatively little drama in the quests by Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen to become four-time state champions.
Going into the weekend, there had been just 38 in the history of Montana high school wrestling, but when Vasquez earned his fourth pin of the tournament over Butte's Kip Pumnea, he became No. 39.
"It feels really great," Vasquez said. "I've been waiting for hold up four fingers here. It's cool to see everybody stand up and recognize you. It's surreal but I still feel like I've got more wrestling to go."
Vasquez said he's exploring different options for college and his career on the mat likely isn't over. His high school days are done though and he ends his career as the first wrestler from Kalispell to become a four-time state champ.
"It's crazy," he said. "With all the great wrestlers to come out of the Flathead valley, to be the first, it's an amazing achievement."
Just two matches after Vasquez became the 39th four-time state champion, Avery Allen joined him as the 40th, pinning Kade Baumann in 1:19 to win the 145-pound title and like Vasquez, he pinned his way through all four matches.
"I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this sport," Allen said. "And I'm happy I get to share it my teammates, my brothers. This is one of those stepping stones I have been looking for since I was a kid."
Now, Allen has achieved it and is the first Bozeman Hawk to do it since his old training partner, Leif Schroeder, when Allen was a freshman.
"It's amazing," Allen said. "There have been so many great wrestlers to come from the state of Montana. I look up to those guys and being able to be part of that culture, it's' just special."
A tournament of multi-state champions
The Class AA bracket was loaded this year and 12 wrestlers total entered the 2023 tournament with a previous state title.
Four of those wrestlers met in the finals on Saturday. The first of those matchups took place at 138 pounds between Carter Schmidt of Belgrade and Aarness of Billings West. It was a back-and-forth affair and at one point, Aarness nearly scored a fall, but was pinned in the third period by Schmidt, a three-time finalist and now a two-time state champ.
"He came out firing," Schmidt said. "Nobody in the finals wants to lose. I wanted to go out and score points but then I got myself going and it ended how it did."
How did it feel to win a second title? According to Schmidt, it wasn't much different and it's exactly what the Belgrade junior expected.
"It felt the same," he said. "At this point, I expect to win. I put in my work, I pay my dues and I go out there and show it."
Another match that fans had circled was between reigning 285-pound state champion Talon Marsh and Mason Christian, who won at 182 pounds last season. Recently, Christian moved up to the heavyweight class and after beating Marsh at divisionals, he became a two-time champ after pinning the Capital senior in the second period.
"It feels really good," The Butte Bulldog said. "I missed most of the year because of my knee. But I just cleared my head, cleared my mind, came back stronger and it worked."
It was the final match of the Class AA tournament and fitting end to an impressive career.
"This was the goal from day one," Christian said. "It feels really good and I'm really proud of myself."
Other wrestlers in Class AA that won their second state titles on Saturday included Mason Gutenberger, who earned a technical fall over Landon De La Cruz of CMR to capture his second straight title.
Paolo Salminen of Skyview's win also clinched back-to-back titles to finish off his career and Brendan Lockart of Great Falls High did the same thing at 205 pounds. He was also joined atop the podium by fellow Bison teammate Irish Furthmyre after winning a 6-2 decision in the 152-pound final over Chris Acuna of Senior.
Last but not least, Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno won his second title on Saturday but was the only wrestler to do so that didn't repeat from a year ago. The three-time finalist won his first state title in 2021, then finished runner-up a season ago.
In the 160-pound match in the finals, Moreno capped his career in style, knocking off Logan Cole of Senior 6-2, completing a year-long journey of redemption.
"Losing last year really stung," Moreno said. "I just kind of used that loss as motivation. I used it to fuel the fire and keep working harder."
The type-1 diabetic ran to his head coach, who is also his dad, and gave him one final embrace in a Big Sky Eagles uniform.
"He's been there since day one," Moreno said. "He got me into it and he's coached me all the way up until right now. This is our last match together, so it's bittersweet."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.