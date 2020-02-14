BILLINGS — Coming into the Class AA state wrestling tournament, Great Falls High was viewed by many as the favorite in a field filled with contenders.
And after the first day at the All-Class State Tournament in Billings at First Interstate Arena, the Bison, who advanced seven to the semifinals, are in a strong position in the team race with 127 points, leading second-place Billings Senior (108.5) and third-place Butte (102) by a solid margin.
One of those who advanced in the winner’s bracket to Saturday for Great Falls was 170-pounder Tyson Krahe, who defeated a pair of Butte High wrestlers to advance to his first state semifinal.
“It was really big,” Krahe said. “This will be the first time I haven’t had to fight through the consolation so it’s good to take a break from that.”
Krahe, a senior, who lost just once in Class AA competition this season, was also laser-focused on the team race.
“We preached before we went out to the parade of athletes that this is a team sport,” Krahe said. “We want to win it as a team. We want our guys to do well on their own obviously, but all season, the coaches have preached not doing it for ourselves so we can get on the podium, but doing it for our team, so our team can get on the podium.”
Returning state champions Elijah Davis (205) and Ethan Deroche (285) also reached the semifinals Friday and at this point, with 15 wrestlers still alive, compared to 13 for Butte and 12 for Senior, the Bison seem well on their way to the top of the podium.
Yet, Senior, led by returning champion Matt Dewitt, matched the Bison by sending seven into the semifinals. The Broncs aren’t going away and neither is Butte, which will send at least six the podium, including defending 205-pound champion Kameron Moreno, who will square off against Davis Saturday morning in a critical match for Butte and Great Falls High.
Butte also hopes to narrow the Great Falls lead in the wrestlebacks.
“For us, we just have to take it one match at a time,” Butte head coach Cory Johnston said. “We kind of call these backdoors, the Bulldogs rounds. They aren’t easy rounds and they aren’t fun to be apart of, but they go the kid with the most pride and the most heart and we like that.”
Butte and Senior are the closest contenders in the team race right now, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit as Kalispell Flathead (99), Bozeman (95) and Billings West (84) are still within striking distance, as is Helena Capital, which has 64 points and five semifinalists.
With just four grapplers advancing to the semifinals, Bozeman, the defending state champions, will have work to do to hang in the team race, but the Hawks should be helped by Leif Schroeder, who went 2-0 Friday and is now two wins away from being a four-time champion.
“There is no pressure for me,” Schroeder said. “I knew, talking to my family and things that this won’t be the end of my wrestling career. It’s a little emotional, just with it being my last high school tournament, but I am just trying to take a deep breath and realize the hard work is done, I just have to go out, compete and have fun.”
Flathead and West each have six grapplers in the semis, while Bozeman is one shy of Capital with four.
West cleaned up in the lighter weights, led by Drake Rhodes, a returning state champion. He’s in the semis at 126 and leads a group of eight Golden Bears into Saturday. The other returning Class AA state champions, Hunter Meinzen of Missoula Big Sky and Carson DesRosier of Helena Capital, each advanced to the semis too.
The action will start up again Saturday morning at 9:30, inside the Metra will semifinals and consolation quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.