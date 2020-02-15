BILLINGS — By the time the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament reached finals night Saturday in Billings, the drama, at least in the team races was all but over.
In Class AA, Great Falls High already had the team championship, its first since 2015, well in hand. However, the Bison capped the title in the best way possible, by crowning state champs in back-to-back weights in Elijah Davis (205) and Ethan Deroche (285).
Davis notched a gritty 5-3 decision of Helena Capital's Zane McCormick to win his second state championship and not long after, Deroche defeated Tom Walkup, a two-time finalist from Bozeman.
Those wins gave Great Falls High a total of 242.5 points in first place, followed by Kalispell Flathead in second with 197 and Billings Senior in third with 196.5.
"That was so awesome," Great Falls head coach Luis Carranza said after Davis and Deroche won. "It was the cherry on top of our weekend. To see those kids come out on top after all they worked they did, it was really good."
"It feels amazing," Deroche said of his second individual title. "Winning state was always our state of mind. It feels amazing for me and my teammates and all the coaches that pushed us."
While the Bison ran away with the team competition after putting 13 wrestlers on the podium, it was Bozeman that stole the show on finals night.
And it all started at 132 pounds, with freshman Avery Allen, who earned a hard-fought win over Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier to win his first state championship.
Allen's win set the stage for his teammate, Schroeder and in a passing of the guard moment, Allen who just won his first title, watched his teammate complete his bid to be a four-time champion, the first in Bozeman's history.
Schroeder also made it look easy.
After pinning his first three opponents in 1:31 or less, he toyed with Brendan Barnes of Flathead in the championship match at 138 pounds, on his way to a technical fall and fourth state title.
Then, the always emotional Schroeder flashed the four fingers, tossed his headset into the crowd and did a backflip for good measure.
Leif Schroeder four time champion. #mtwrestling #mtscores pic.twitter.com/BUVJ6x2q5z— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 15, 2020
"I didn't plan it at all, it just came to me in the moment," Schroeder said of his celebration. "I feel like a million bucks. I don't know, words can't describe how I feel right now. It's just amazing, there have been a lot of great wrestlers at my high school that probably could have been four-time champs, so to be the first, it means everything."
"I am super proud of Leif," Bozeman head coach Nate Laslovich said. "He's an animal and he has done everything the right way. He's amazing."
Not only did Allen and Schroeder win, but so did Bozeman senior Brock Rodrigues in a title bout against Fin Nadeau of Flathead that was decided by the ultimate tiebreaker.
The two grapplers battled back and forth and were stymied at 1-1 at the end of regulation. Eventually, after they went through three extra periods, Rodrigues was able to hold on in the ultimate tiebreaker, even if his strategy was a little unorthodox.
Essentially, Rodrigues jumped on the back of his opponent and held on for dear life as Nadeau tried to escape. Rodrigues wouldn't let him and that was it.
"That was the best match I've ever been in and it was in the state finals," Rodrigues said. "This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid. It's the best feeling ever."
"Brock has been through the ringer," Laslovich said. "And for him to come away and get that one, was so amazing. I was so impressed with the way he did it."
Bozeman finished fourth in the team race, but led all Class AA teams with three state champions. Great Falls High, Billings Senior and Missoula Big Sky each had two.
Matt Dewitt of Senior notched his second state title at 126 pounds, while his teammate, Thomas Klepps, who won at 160 pounds with a dramatic takedown late in his final.
Thomas Klepps scores a state championship takedown. He beats Swanson 5-3 and wins 160 pound title. #mtwrestling pic.twitter.com/T1Ayxoaw8C— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 15, 2020
Hunter Meinzen of Missoula Big Sky also became a repeat champion Saturday in Billings, winning the 152-pound title. Fellow Eagle Bridger Hall also managed to win at 170.
"It's awesome anytime you win a state title," Meinzen said. "It's very exciting, but I don't know if it matches my first one. I was pretty excited but this is very exciting too."
Helena Capital advanced three wrestlers into the finals, but only 182-pounder Noah Kovick was able to come away with the state title.
Meet your 182 pound Class Aa state champ Noah Kovick of Helena Capital. #mtsrestling #mtscores pic.twitter.com/od1BXU0kY0— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 16, 2020
"Last year, I didn't get to compete in the state finals and that killed me," Kovick said. "So I worked all summer, I didn't take any breaks and it showed tonight."
In the lighter weights, Hunter Ketchem finished off a great season for Billings Skyview with a title at 103 pounds, Teegan Vasquez of Glacier was crowned state champ at 113 pounds, in addition to winning Class AA's quick pin award and finally, at 120 pounds, West freshman Jesse Aarness, a third-seeded wrestler in his bracket, took home a state title.
